UFC Performance Institute Hosts Summit In Saint Petersburg

UFC Director of Sport Science Dr. Roman Fomin, Andrei s title, UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and UFC bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya presented information and provided explanation in regards to the PI's research, tests and results.

Nearly 50 individuals closely tied into the fabric of Russian sports and the Russian Federation of Sport gathered to take in the presentation.

Fomin believes that sharing this information is critical to not only the evolution of mixed martial arts, but to also determine the best practices to optimize performance for athletes of all sport.

"Sharing this information is part of our mission at the UFC Performance Institute, but it's also much more than that," Fomin said in. We grow our knowledge by accumulating feedback, collecting the information, and then using it to involve and influence athletes worldwide."