UFC Performance Institute Hosts Cornell University Wrestling Team

The Big Red are a powerhouse in the wrestling world, wreaking havoc on tournaments across the globe so naturally Wattenberg, who is the UFC PI’s director of nutrition, invited the well decorated team to come out for a training session.

Wattenberg knows the importance and opportunity that comes with providing the PI’s resources to disciplines and athletes that fall under the combat sports umbrella.

“To be able to support these guys and provide them with the resources of the UFC Pi is incredible,” Wattenberg said. “We will continue to build a strong network that is unique to combat sports that develops and enhances performance. The UFC PI really wants to expose the fact that we have un-matched resources and we want to use them to cultivate athletes.”