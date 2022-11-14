UFC PAYS TRIBUTE TO VETERAN’S DAY

UFC paid tribute to Veteran’s Day through a series of activations, including a special event, Battle at Bragg, and $40,000 in donations to leading non-profits that benefit U.S. veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.

“UFC and UFC FIGHT PASS are proud to support our veterans,” said Crowley Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager, UFC FIGHT PASS. “In addition to a live event happening at Fort Bragg, we have committed $40,000 to directly benefit veterans and service members.”

On Veteran’s Day, UFC FIGHT PASS exclusively live streamed Battle at Bragg in partnership with Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC), a first-of-its-kind event on the platform. Collegiate wrestlers from Campbell University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and University of Michigan competed at Fort Bragg, the home of the Airborne and Special Operations Forces.

In addition the special event, FIGHT PASS committed individual donations of $10,000 to leading non-profits that benefit veterans and active-duty service members, including the Bob Woodruff Foundation, the United Service Organizations, Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, and Ranger Road. Each of these non-profits provide essential resources and support to veteran’s, current servicemembers, and their families.