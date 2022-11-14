UFC PAYS TRIBUTE TO VETERAN’S DAY

UFC paid tribute to Veteran’s Day through a series of activations, including a special event, Battle at Bragg, and $40,000 in donations to leading non-profits that benefit U.S. veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.
“UFC and UFC FIGHT PASS are proud to support our veterans,” said Crowley Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager, UFC FIGHT PASS. “In addition to a live event happening at Fort Bragg, we have committed $40,000 to directly benefit veterans and service members.”
On Veteran’s Day, UFC FIGHT PASS exclusively live streamed Battle at Bragg in partnership with Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC), a first-of-its-kind event on the platform. Collegiate wrestlers from Campbell University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and University of Michigan competed at Fort Bragg, the home of the Airborne and Special Operations Forces.
In addition the special event, FIGHT PASS committed individual donations of $10,000 to leading non-profits that benefit veterans and active-duty service members, including the Bob Woodruff Foundation, the United Service Organizations, Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, and Ranger Road. Each of these non-profits provide essential resources and support to veteran’s, current servicemembers, and their families.
Since launching in 2006, The Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $85 million to find, fund, shape, and accelerate the most innovative programs supporting the military/veteran community to help provide support for mental health, transition assistance, housing and food insecurity. The foundation has provided a tremendous amount of impact through 500-plus grants, and our national network which reaches 12 million plus veterans, service members, their families, and caregivers. To learn more, please visit www.bobwoodrufffoundation.org.
The USO believes that all Americans can change lives, communities, our military, and our country for the better. For more than 80 years, the USO has been the nation’s leading nonprofit organization in serving the men and women of the U.S. military and their families. From the moment they join, through their deployments and as they transition back to our communities the USO has been by their side. To learn more, visit www.USO.org.
Since 2009, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end and five-time Pro Bowler, Jared Allen, has been making a difference through Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. The nonprofit’s sole focus is raising money to build injury-specific, accessible, and mortgage-free homes for our injured United States Military Veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Since its inception over 25 U.S. military veterans have been recipients of homes that have been tailored specifically to accommodate their injuries. To learn more, visit www.homesforwoundedwarriors.com
Ranger Road provides veterans with the necessary tools to be successful during the crucial transition from military to civilian life. By pushing towards lasting solutions that bring veterans with and without disabilities together with civilians, Ranger Road offers a support system that thrives on community involvement and physical and emotional wellness. To learn more, visit www.rangerroad.org.