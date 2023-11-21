UFC Partners With Wrestle Like A Girl To Host Freestyle Clinic As Part Of International Fight Week

On July 6, UFC partnered with Wrestle Like A Girl to host a one-day freestyle clinic at the Las Vegas Convention Center for local female wrestlers ages 5 – 17, as part of UFC X, the fully immersive and interactive two-day fan experience during International Fight Week.
Former UFC champion and 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist Henry Cejudo joined Wrestle Like A Girl Founder and CEO Sally Roberts and Schreiner University wrestling head coach Tarkiya Mensah, as they hosted a four-hour seminar teaching fundamental elements to more than 100 students.
“We had a lot of fun, and it was great to get back on the mats and teach these young ladies some of the fundamentals of wrestling, said Cejudo. “Sally and I have known each other for a long time, as we were on Team USA together, and what she is doing with this organization on a national level is incredible. Supporting women’s wrestling on the high school, collegiate, and professional level is extremely important, and I’m glad UFC is taking a role in helping raise awareness.”
See What UFC's Doing In The Community
Founded in 2016, Wrestle Like A Girl sits at the intersection of wrestling, gender equality, and social good, focusing on Strategic Programming, Advocacy, Education, and Research. Their mission is to empower girls and women, using the sport of wrestling, to become leaders in life.
“Wrestling does more than build athletes, it’s a transformative tool that molds leaders and changemakers,” said Roberts. “As we stand on the cusp of women’s wrestling becoming an NCAA championship sport, we see even more girls from diverse backgrounds with the chance to use their passion for the sport as a springboard to a college education. This is the real power of sport, and we’re proud to partner with organizations like UFC who share this understanding.”
At the conclusion of the event, the UFC Foundation made a $10,000 donation to Wrestle Like A Girl on behalf of the organization’s 30th anniversary.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.