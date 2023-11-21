UFC Partners With Wrestle Like A Girl To Host Freestyle Clinic As Part Of International Fight Week

“We had a lot of fun, and it was great to get back on the mats and teach these young ladies some of the fundamentals of wrestling, said Cejudo. “Sally and I have known each other for a long time, as we were on Team USA together, and what she is doing with this organization on a national level is incredible. Supporting women’s wrestling on the high school, collegiate, and professional level is extremely important, and I’m glad UFC is taking a role in helping raise awareness.”

See What UFC's Doing In The Community

Founded in 2016, Wrestle Like A Girl sits at the intersection of wrestling, gender equality, and social good, focusing on Strategic Programming, Advocacy, Education, and Research. Their mission is to empower girls and women, using the sport of wrestling, to become leaders in life.

“Wrestling does more than build athletes, it’s a transformative tool that molds leaders and changemakers,” said Roberts. “As we stand on the cusp of women’s wrestling becoming an NCAA championship sport, we see even more girls from diverse backgrounds with the chance to use their passion for the sport as a springboard to a college education. This is the real power of sport, and we’re proud to partner with organizations like UFC who share this understanding.”