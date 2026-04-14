UFC Partners With OnSide Youth Zone, Grapple Hub, And ReOrg For CSR Activations As Part Of UFC Fight Night London

On Wednesday, March 18, UFC flyweight Lone’er Kavanagh, middleweight Anthony Hernandez and Zuffa Boxing middleweight Callum Walsh joined the after-school MMA program at OnSide’s Legacy Youth Zone in Croydon, educating a group of 25 youth on the fundamentals of striking and submission wrestling.

“It was an awesome experience training at Legacy Youth Zone here in Croydon,” said Kavanagh. “Some of the kids here are close to my age, and it’s massive to be able to come here and help them train. When I was growing up, we didn’t have a place like this, but I wish we did, and it’s great to be here to help.”

Each student received t-shirts and hats, gifted from Walsh, courtesy of Zuffa Boxing.