UFC Partners With OnSide Youth Zone, Grapple Hub, And ReOrg For CSR Activations As Part Of UFC Fight Night London

UFC and Paramount Social Impact recently partnered with OnSide Youth Zone, The Grapple Hub London, and ReOrg to host and sponsor three community activations as part of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, which took place on Saturday, March 21, at O2 Arena in London.
On Wednesday, March 18, UFC flyweight Lone’er Kavanagh, middleweight Anthony Hernandez and Zuffa Boxing middleweight Callum Walsh joined the after-school MMA program at OnSide’s Legacy Youth Zone in Croydon, educating a group of 25 youth on the fundamentals of striking and submission wrestling.
“It was an awesome experience training at Legacy Youth Zone here in Croydon,” said Kavanagh. “Some of the kids here are close to my age, and it’s massive to be able to come here and help them train. When I was growing up, we didn’t have a place like this, but I wish we did, and it’s great to be here to help.”
Each student received t-shirts and hats, gifted from Walsh, courtesy of Zuffa Boxing.
A national UK charity that believes all young people should have the opportunity to discover their passion and their purpose, OnSide offers more than 20 athletic and educational-based programs for over 50,000 students across 16 locations.
Since forming a national partnership in 2022, UFC | OnSide joint boxing and mental health programs have expanded to several locations across the country, including The Way Youth Zone (Wolverhampton), Wigan Youth Zone and The Hive Youth Zone (Wirral). In 2025, the program engaged 427 young people in total, up from 184 during the first year.
On Thursday, March 19, UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, featherweight Arnold Allen and award-winning artist Tinie Tempah joined coaches from the United Kingdom Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Association (UKBJJA) and The Grapple Hub London to host a youth jiu-jitsu event.
During the event, led by Grapple Hub head coach Abdul Hannan, the class taught several jiu-jitsu fundamentals to more than 30 East London students.
“It’s really important to give back and volunteer at places like this,” said Allen. “Gyms like this are the places that keep kids on the right path and out of trouble. I learned jiu-jitsu in a place just like this, and the education and positive reinforcement I learned helped me become who I am today. These kids are great, and for them to train while observing Ramadan, shows their commitment to the program.”
Each student received t-shirts, gifted from Pimblett, courtesy of UFC BJJ.
A non-profit established in 2013, UKBJJA is the official national governing body of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the United Kingdom and promotes, develops, and protects the integrity of the sport. The association offers insurance, establishes safety standards for clubs and instructors, and manages national rankings, aiming to foster the sport at all levels.
On Saturday, March 21, UFC collaborated with ReOrg to serve as a presenting sponsor of the ReOrg Charity Jiu-jitsu London Open, which took place at the University of East London.
“It was great to have UFC and UFC BJJ supporting us as part of our 2026 London Open on the same day as their Fight Night at O2 Arena, said Sam Sherriff – Co-Founder, ReOrg. “UFC has supported ReOrg for the past four years and we are grateful for the continued partnership.”
The mission of ReOrg is to support the physical, social and emotional wellbeing of military and emergency services personnel, using Functional Fitness or Jiu-Jitsu as a gateway to reignite their confidence, purpose and sense of camaraderie.
UFC has served as a charitable partner of ReOrg since 2022 and provides financial assistance to military personnel training jiu-jitsu as part of two open events annually.
Tom Hardy, star of British crime series MobLand, featured on Paramount+, serves as a Board Member of ReOrg. To learn more, please visit ReOrg.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.