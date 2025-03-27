UFC Partners With Local Youth Jiu-Jitsu Organizations As Part Of UFC 311 Fight Week In Los Angeles

Founded in 2015 as a single academy in Oakland, California, Guardian Jiu-Jitsu has continued to grow and evolve to more than 21 locations in six countries around the world.

“We had a special day with the kids here at Guardian Jiu-Jitsu,” said Muhammad. “It was important for us to come here today and remind these kids that anything is possible as long as they work hard and never give up on their dreams. These kids also remind me how much I love jiu-jitsu and how it has helped me succeed in life, and hopefully we’ve motivated them to continue their journey.”

With one mission, to provide jiu-jitsu for all youth, Guardian Jiu-Jitsu is dedicated to offering children year-round stability and consistency through programming that is not just focused on physical transformations, but also fostering positive friendships, mentorship opportunities, and a secure environment during challenging times.