UFC Partners With Local Youth Jiu-Jitsu Organizations As Part Of UFC 311 Fight Week In Los Angeles

UFC recently partnered with two local youth jiu-jitsu organizations to host a training and fitness seminar as part of fight week for UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs MOICANO, which took place on Saturday, January 18, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
On Wednesday, January 15, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and welterweight champion Belal Muhammad joined the afternoon classes of the L.A. chapter of Guardian Jiu-Jitsu, along with members of the Southpark division of the Los Angeles Police Department.
“It was incredible to have UFC visit our kids at Guardian LA to kick off our partnership,” said Calder Poers, Executive Director – Guardian Jiu-Jitsu. “Having UFC champions Belal and Alexandre on the mats, sharing their wisdom and training with the kids, was an experience they will never forget. I believe simply exposing our kids to greatness at this level instills a powerful belief in themselves, that with hard work, they too can turn their dreams into reality.”
Founded in 2015 as a single academy in Oakland, California, Guardian Jiu-Jitsu has continued to grow and evolve to more than 21 locations in six countries around the world.
“We had a special day with the kids here at Guardian Jiu-Jitsu,” said Muhammad. “It was important for us to come here today and remind these kids that anything is possible as long as they work hard and never give up on their dreams. These kids also remind me how much I love jiu-jitsu and how it has helped me succeed in life, and hopefully we’ve motivated them to continue their journey.”
With one mission, to provide jiu-jitsu for all youth, Guardian Jiu-Jitsu is dedicated to offering children year-round stability and consistency through programming that is not just focused on physical transformations, but also fostering positive friendships, mentorship opportunities, and a secure environment during challenging times.
Today, Guardian Jiu-Jitsu provides more than 475 scholarships for youth across all locations, providing them with a safe space to train.
On Thursday, January 16, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and flyweight Tracy Cortez joined two afternoon classes at East L.A. Jiu-Jitsu, along with members of the East L.A. division of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Established in 2022, East L.A. Jiu-Jitsu provides access to structured youth development programs that promote discipline, confidence, and resilience in the East L.A. and Boyle Heights neighborhoods of the city.
“On behalf of my staff and more than 280 students, we want to thank UFC, Charles, Tracy and our board member Beneil Dariush for their kindness and generosity in coming to our gym and providing this amazing experience,” said Ron Mukai, Founder – East L.A. Jiu-Jitsu. “Our mission is to build character through Jiu-jitsu, and all three athletes embody the spirit of building success and strong character through combat sports. We are proud to call UFC and these athletes’ partners!”
Today, East L.A. Jiu-Jitsu serves more than 800 students annually and awards more than 250 scholarships for students in need, with the goal of building character through jiu-jitsu.
“As professional athletes, giving back to the community and providing advice, motivation and inspiration to the next generation is really important,” said Cortez. “When I was a kid, we were often told that we wouldn’t amount to anything, but I didn’t believe it, and neither should these kids. Some of these students have escaped gang life and found a new way by coming here after school and practicing jiu-jitsu. They have to keep going in order to not go back to the street life, and I’m hopeful that we’ve helped inspire some of these kids to keep going.”
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano took place live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!