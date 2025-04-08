UFC Partners With Black Rifle Coffee To Launch UFC Community Heroes Award
Black Rifle Coffee To Serve As Presenting Partner Of UFC's First Campaign To Honor Military, Law Enforcement And First Responders
By UFC Staff Report
• Apr. 8, 2025
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE: BRCC), a rapidly-growing, mission-driven veteran-founded premium coffee company, today announced a new charitable partnership to launch the first-ever UFC Community Heroes Award.
Presented by Black Rifle Coffee Company, the UFC Community Heroes Award honors exceptional military, law enforcement, and first responders who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to their communities.
“I’m a huge supporter of veterans, active-duty military, first responders and law enforcement, and we’re proud to announce our new Heroes Award campaign in partnership with Black Rifle Coffee,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “Any time we can partner with organizations that share our commitment to service, we’re all in, and this campaign is a great way to recognize those who serve our country and put themselves in harm’s way in the service of others”
UFC CEO Dana White alongside retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient Clint Trial.
“At Black Rifle Coffee Company, we’re incredibly proud to be part of the veteran community, and even prouder to give back to the heroes who put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect our country and communities,” said BRCC Cofounder Mat Best. “The Heroes campaign is all about recognizing the men and women who sacrifice for our freedoms time and time again. UFC has been an amazing partner in this journey, and we’re excited to team up with them to launch this award and honor these real-life heroes.”
The award campaign began as part of UFC 310: PANTOJA vs. ASAKURA, and UFC 313: PEREIRA vs. ANKALAEV, as retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tyler Vargas–Andrews, and retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient Clint Trial, were honored, respectively.
UFC CEO Dana White alongside retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tyler Vargas–Andrews.
UFC and Black Rifle Coffee Company will collaborate to identify potential candidates to serve as recipients of this award during select Pay-Per-View events throughout the year. Honorees will be chosen by UFC President and CEO Dana White. To learn more about the campaign and its recipients, please visit ufc.com/foundation.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!