UFC Partners With Black Rifle Coffee To Launch UFC Community Heroes Award

Presented by Black Rifle Coffee Company, the UFC Community Heroes Award honors exceptional military, law enforcement, and first responders who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to their communities.

“I’m a huge supporter of veterans, active-duty military, first responders and law enforcement, and we’re proud to announce our new Heroes Award campaign in partnership with Black Rifle Coffee,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “Any time we can partner with organizations that share our commitment to service, we’re all in, and this campaign is a great way to recognize those who serve our country and put themselves in harm’s way in the service of others”