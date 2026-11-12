UFC PARTNERS WITH UNDUE MEDICAL DEBT TO HELP ELIMINATE MORE THAN $50 MILLION IN MEDICAL DEBT FOR VETERANS

The gift, provided through the UFC Foundation, will help eliminate more than $53.4 million in medical debt for over 39,000 individuals, specifically impacting over 33,000 veterans residing across 27 states and Puerto Rico. For the non-confirmed veteran debt, medical debt relief is focused on Texas and Florida, two states with some of the nation's largest veteran populations. This geographic focus increases the likelihood that veterans and their families will benefit from this donation.



“I’m a huge supporter of the men and women who have served our country, and we’re proud to partner with Undue Medical Debt to help eliminate medical bills for veterans across the country,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White.



“Over 100 million people in this country are impacted by the burden of medical debt; behind that immense number is real people: our friends, family and neighbors, often suffering in silence,” shares Undue Medical Debt CEO and president Allison Sesso. “For that reason, I’m grateful to UFC for this generous gift that will chip away at the financial and emotional burden of unpaid medical debts for millions. I also appreciate how this effort highlights our service men and women, who too often return home with scars both physical and psychological. I hope our letter in the mail reminds them that they are valued and deserve access to care without fear of financial ruin.”



Since its founding in 2014, Undue has erased over $53 billion of medical debt to date, in all 50 states. It buys qualifying medical debts in bulk for a very low price, often a penny or less on the dollar, from providers like hospitals and physicians’ groups as well as collection agencies using donations from partners like UFC. One dollar donated to the nonprofit erases, on average, $100 of medical debt.



Once Undue owns the debts, it erases them, sending letters to recipients letting them know that some or all their medical debt is gone. If the medical debt was impacting someone’s credit score, the negative mark is removed.



Medical debt relief is “source-based” meaning Undue can only relieve debts it can acquire from a partner like a hospital. As such, medical debt relief cannot be requested. Eligibility for medical debt relief is determined by an individual's household income and the financial burden of their outstanding medical debt.



To qualify, an individual must meet at least one of two criteria: their household's annual income is at or below four times the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), or their outstanding medical debt represents 5% or more of their annual household income. These criteria are designed to ensure that relief reaches individuals and families facing the greatest financial hardship.

Identifying and targeting medical debt belonging specifically to veterans is not typical of Undue Medical Debt’s process. However, in this instance, the organization was able to identify and acquire a unique bundle of eligible veteran accounts from non-VA healthcare providers by cross-referencing publicly available federal military personnel data.



Undue Medical Debt branded envelopes notifying recipients of debt relief will arrive in the coming days. Learn more about Undue’s model: https://unduemedicaldebt.org/faq/