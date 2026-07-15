UFC Partners with Total Wireless and Good Greek Moving & Storage to Host Youth Fitness Seminars as Part of UFC Freedom 250 Fight Week

UFC recently partnered with Total Wireless and Good Greek Moving & Storage to host several community activations as part of UFC Freedom 250, which took place on Sunday, June 14, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.
On Tuesday, June 9, UFC and Total Wireless joined UFC athlete Ryan Hall at Fifty / 50 Martial Arts Academy, where he led a youth jiu-jitsu seminar for more than 25 participants ages 7–14. During the session, Hall taught key fundamentals of the sport, including wrestling-style takedowns and body control.
"We at Fifty / 50 are grateful to UFC and UFC BJJ for inviting our students to be part of UFC Freedom 250 fight week," said Hall. "Our training activation was a truly unique experience for our staff and students, and along with participating in the press conference, it was a privilege to be part of it."
Founded in 2008, Fifty / 50 has become a cornerstone of the jiu-jitsu community, operating one of the largest youth programs in the Northern Virginia/Washington, D.C., region.
At the conclusion of the seminar, Total Wireless donated co-branded notebooks, pens, and gift bags to each participant and surprised them with passes to the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest.
UFC BJJ also provided students with T-shirts and gift bags and seven of the youth were selected to escort athletes during the UFC Freedom 250 press conference.
On Wednesday, June 10, UFC welterweight Randy Brown served as a guest coach at Midtown Youth Academy, spending the afternoon teaching boxing fundamentals to more than 20 local youth.
Since 1977, Midtown Youth Academy has empowered underserved young people by promoting education, wellness, self-discipline, and positive relationships through boxing, sports, and other educational programming.
UFC and Total Wireless partnered with Good Sports to provide the academy with new boxing gear and training accessories, while Good Greek Moving & Storage supplied trucks to transport and install the equipment. Students received t-shirts and hats courtesy of Zuffa Boxing, new sneakers provided by Project Rock, and mouthpieces donated by OPRO.
"Partnering with UFC was a life-changing experience for our youth," said Khalia Jackson, Executive Director of Midtown Youth Academy. "From receiving new equipment to having Randy serve as a guest coach and mentor for our students, this partnership will have a lasting impact on our community."
Seven Midtown Youth Academy students were selected to escort athletes during the UFC Freedom 250 press conference at the Lincoln Memorial.
At the conclusion of the activation, UFC and Total Wireless presented the academy with a $20,000 donation to further its mission.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local communities. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram took place live from the White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. See the Official Results, Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!