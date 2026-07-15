UFC Partners with Total Wireless and Good Greek Moving & Storage to Host Youth Fitness Seminars as Part of UFC Freedom 250 Fight Week

On Tuesday, June 9, UFC and Total Wireless joined UFC athlete Ryan Hall at Fifty / 50 Martial Arts Academy, where he led a youth jiu-jitsu seminar for more than 25 participants ages 7–14. During the session, Hall taught key fundamentals of the sport, including wrestling-style takedowns and body control.

"We at Fifty / 50 are grateful to UFC and UFC BJJ for inviting our students to be part of UFC Freedom 250 fight week," said Hall. "Our training activation was a truly unique experience for our staff and students, and along with participating in the press conference, it was a privilege to be part of it."

Founded in 2008, Fifty / 50 has become a cornerstone of the jiu-jitsu community, operating one of the largest youth programs in the Northern Virginia/Washington, D.C., region.