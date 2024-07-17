UFC Partners with Stand Together to visit The Phoenix as part of UFC Fight Night in Denver

During the event, Jared, a native of Queens, New York, shared his story of overcoming several drug addictions, homelessness, and sexual assault, and described his journey to becoming one of the top lightweight athletes in the world with eight years of sobriety. Jared also led the hour-long fitness class that incorporated sparring, conditioning and strength exercises for Phoenix team members in attendance.

“It was an honor to represent UFC in Denver and bring awareness to an epidemic that has literally affected every single person in our country,” said Gordon. “My goal is to be a champion and the best at my sport, but nothing means more than saving people’s lives from the grips of addiction.”

