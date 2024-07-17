UFC Partners with Stand Together to visit The Phoenix as part of UFC Fight Night in Denver

Announcements
On July 12, UFC and the Stand Together Foundation collaborated with The Phoenix to host a sober community workout led by lightweight Jared Gordon as part of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NAMAJUNAS vs. CORTEZ fight week in Denver. The activation also served as the launch of the charitable partnership between both organizations.
Established in 2006, The Phoenix is a national sober active community that harnesses the power of belonging and connection to help build a movement that’s changing how society approaches addiction and recovery. With communities in 48 states, and headquarters in Denver and Boston, The Phoenix offers free events for anyone with 48 hours of continuous sobriety.
The Phoenix is a member of Stand Together Foundation’s Catalyst Community. This community is led by nonprofit leaders and organizations with a proven track record of building stronger, safer communities by empowering people from the bottom up. Stand Together Foundation helps fuel their innovation, expand their reach, and amplify their impact nationwide.
“The Phoenix gratefully welcomed Jared as a representative of UFC to come and speak with a collection of our members at our Denver headquarters and to help lead a Friday night boxing program,” said Gavin Young, Associate Director of External Relations at The Phoenix. “Jared’s willingness to openly share his own story of recovery and to promote the work of The Phoenix on his platform provides a unique opportunity to help combat the stigma surrounding recovery and help to elevate our work across the country. For the individuals we serve, it’s important for them to see themselves in Jared’s story.”
During the event, Jared, a native of Queens, New York, shared his story of overcoming several drug addictions, homelessness, and sexual assault, and described his journey to becoming one of the top lightweight athletes in the world with eight years of sobriety. Jared also led the hour-long fitness class that incorporated sparring, conditioning and strength exercises for Phoenix team members in attendance.
“It was an honor to represent UFC in Denver and bring awareness to an epidemic that has literally affected every single person in our country,” said Gordon. “My goal is to be a champion and the best at my sport, but nothing means more than saving people’s lives from the grips of addiction.”
Founded in 2003, Stand Together is a philanthropic community that helps America’s boldest changemakers tackle the root causes of our country’s biggest problems, from education to the economy, broken communities, and toxic division, among dozens of other pressing issues. We provide our partners with access to resources including funding, a unique network of peers, and a playbook for applying proven principles to transform lives and society. To learn more, please visit Stand Together Foundation.
“The first step in destigmatizing addiction, recovery, and mental health is encouraging open conversations and creating a strong community,” said Colette Weintraub, Head of Stand Together Music, Sports & Entertainment. “We appreciate and are encouraged to see UFC, and Jared Gordon, embrace the important role that communities have to play to change the way people think about and approach addiction recovery. We hope Jared's story inspires others to overcome barriers that get in the way of them achieving their full potential."
UFC will continue to collaborate with The Phoenix in select markets that host their events and promote the organization via social PSA’s during National Sobriety Month in September. To learn more, please visit The Phoenix.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
