UFC Partners With Several Local Charities As Part Of UFC Paris Fight Week

On Wednesday, September 3, Paris native and UFC featherweight Morgan Charriere joined former UFC light heavyweight Cyrille Diabate to host a youth fitness seminar at Team Snake MMA in collaboration with brand partner VeChain.

The event served as the official launch of UFC’s youth mentoring program in France, as Team Snake will operate the program as a charitable partner across two locations in Paris, and a third in Reunion.

“We had a really good time with the kids from Team Snake today, and it was fun to meet everyone,” said Charriere. “I grew up here, and I know what it means to have a place like this to train. It’s important for our overall development and it’s cool to see this going on.”

The gym, led by Diabate, provides underprivileged Paris youth with a space to train the fundamental elements of MMA disciplines five times a week, while also assisting with after-school tutoring and nutritional education.