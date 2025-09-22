UFC Partners With Several Local Charities As Part Of UFC Paris Fight Week

UFC recently partnered with Team Snake MMA and Cekedubonheur (CKDB) to host several charitable activations as part fight week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: IMAVOV vs BORRALHO in Paris, France.
On Wednesday, September 3, Paris native and UFC featherweight Morgan Charriere joined former UFC light heavyweight Cyrille Diabate to host a youth fitness seminar at Team Snake MMA in collaboration with brand partner VeChain.
The event served as the official launch of UFC’s youth mentoring program in France, as Team Snake will operate the program as a charitable partner across two locations in Paris, and a third in Reunion.
“We had a really good time with the kids from Team Snake today, and it was fun to meet everyone,” said Charriere. “I grew up here, and I know what it means to have a place like this to train. It’s important for our overall development and it’s cool to see this going on.”
The gym, led by Diabate, provides underprivileged Paris youth with a space to train the fundamental elements of MMA disciplines five times a week, while also assisting with after-school tutoring and nutritional education.
“It’s great to have UFC here with us as part of fight week, and we’re excited to expand our partnership to get more local youth off the streets and into our programs.”
On Thursday, September 4, UFC welterweight Carlos Prates and lightweight Mateusz Gamrot joined Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk on a trip to visit pediatric patients at Hospital Armand Trousseau in partnership with Cekedubonheur (CKDB).
Established in 2004, CKDB is a French non-profit organization that works to improve the quality of life for hospitalized children and adolescents by organizing events like parties, fashion shows, and workshops, often with the support of celebrities and in collaboration with local French hospitals.
“The visit of UFC athletes to Trousseau Hospital brought a real burst of energy and joy to the young patients,” said Remi Ruffinel, Assistant Operations Manager – CKDB. “Sport conveys values of courage, perseverance, and hope—values that resonate deeply in a pediatric healthcare setting. Beyond the smiles and shared moments, the gifts offered were a thoughtful gesture that lit up the eyes of the young patients and their families. Carlos, Joanna, and Mateusz left a positive mark during their bedside visits, bringing recognition and support not only to the daily efforts and resilience of the children, but also to the healthcare and educational staff, as well as our volunteers.”
In addition to standard visits, CKDB also organizes special moments, such as movie screenings, sports and artistic events, and gift distributions tied to key occasions and holidays, creating unique and precious moments. CKDB also reaches out to immobile pediatric patients via CKDBus, which travels throughout France via relay teams in areas such as Lille, Bordeaux, Lyon, Rennes, Marseille, Grenoble, etc.
The association also partners with several organizations, celebrities and entertainers, and includes former UFC heavyweight champion Cyril Gane as an ambassador. At the conclusion of the event, UFC donated $5,000 to further the hospital’s mission.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help support and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho took place live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 6, 2025. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!