UFC Partners with the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada, Fighting for the Future Foundation, and Make-A-Wish Nevada as part of UFC 323 Fight Week

UFC recently partnered with local non-profit partners the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada, Fighting for the Future Foundation, and Make-A-Wish Nevada to host a holiday toy drive, youth fitness seminar, and athlete meet and greet as part of fight week for UFC 323: DVALISHVILI vs YAN 2, which took place on Saturday, December 6, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
On Wednesday, December 3, UFC partnered with the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada to host a holiday toy drive for local youth throughout the valley via the organization’s Angel Tree program. UFC donated more than $15,000 worth of toys for local youth and made a matching donation to help further the Salvation Army’s holiday mission.
On Thursday, December 4, UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern and flyweight Ode Osbourne joined former pro boxer Skipper Kelp to host a youth training seminar with more than 40 local students to focus on fundamental elements of boxing and jiu-jitsu at the famous Fight Capital Gym, the first Mixed Martial Arts Gym in the state of Nevada.
“We had an amazing time training the kids here at Fight Capital Gym,” said Osbourne. “Giving back to the community and making a positive impact on kids is one of the most important things we can do as professional athletes and today reinforces that. MacKenzie and I had so much fun, and I can’t wait to come back!”
Fight Capital Gym serves as the hub for the Fighting for the Future Foundation and is home to UFC’s youth mentoring program in partnership with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Foundation.
Local youth participating in this program receive access to three free MMA-based fitness classes per week that focus on teaching varying levels of disciplines that are the foundation of mixed martial arts, including Boxing, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Wrestling, Judo, and Jiu-Jitsu.
This program aims to help young people develop skills with a focus on self-discipline and self-defense, while giving them access to coaches and instructors from Fight Capital Gym, as well as after-school tutoring, in a safe and supportive environment.
On Friday, December 5, UFC collaborated with Make-A-Wish Nevada to host several families in attendance for UFC 323. Wish kids and families were able to meet UFC athletes at the ceremonial weigh-ins, enjoy the event, and access the Octagon post event.
“We have a tremendous relationship with UFC and they an incredible job of making our wish kids’ dreams come true,” said Scott Rosenzweig, CEO – Make-A-Wish Nevada. “UFC 323 was an exciting event, and our wish kids will never forget their overall experience this weekend!”
On Saturday, December 6, UFC also opened its statewide online and in-venue 50/50 raffle with fans being able to purchase tickets during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. The raffle grossed $49,350, with net funds benefitting local Nevada charities.
Since 2017, UFC has produced more than 45 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $2.5 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada.
