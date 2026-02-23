UFC Partners with the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada, Fighting for the Future Foundation, and Make-A-Wish Nevada as part of UFC 323 Fight Week

On Thursday, December 4, UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern and flyweight Ode Osbourne joined former pro boxer Skipper Kelp to host a youth training seminar with more than 40 local students to focus on fundamental elements of boxing and jiu-jitsu at the famous Fight Capital Gym, the first Mixed Martial Arts Gym in the state of Nevada.

“We had an amazing time training the kids here at Fight Capital Gym,” said Osbourne. “Giving back to the community and making a positive impact on kids is one of the most important things we can do as professional athletes and today reinforces that. MacKenzie and I had so much fun, and I can’t wait to come back!”