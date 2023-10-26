UFC Partners with SAFY to Host Field Trip for Local Foster Kids

Added Chandler: “It’s very important for me to put smiles on as many kids’ faces as I can, and I’m happy that we were able to do that today. Given their circumstances, it’s not very often that they get the chance to tour a place like UFC, get their haircut, get some gifts, or have a group pizza party. Today was absolutely a success. Being told they are valuable is important, and that’s what today was all about.”

Founded in 1984, SAFY provides family-based services across seven states around the country. The Nevada chapter was established in 1983 and hosts 85 foster youth in 50 treatment foster homes throughout the Las Vegas community.

“We could not thank Michael, Elliot, Marcel, and UFC for the amazing experience they gave to our youth today,” said Anya Earl, Executive Director – SAFY Nevada. “Having professional athletes and community leaders take a role in our youth’s development is vital to their continued growth and these kids will never forget what they’ve experienced today.”