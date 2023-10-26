UFC Partners with SAFY to Host Field Trip for Local Foster Kids

Athletes
UFC recently partnered with the Nevada chapter of Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) to host an after-school field trip for 20 foster kids to visit UFC HQ and the Garrison barbershop. The event was organized by UFC athlete Michael Chandler, who was in Las Vegas volunteering as a coach on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.
“My wife and I are proud parents of two sons, Hap and Ace which we adopted, and one of our goals is to use our global platform to raise awareness that every child deserves a home,” said Chandler. “Showing these kids that they can overcome any obstacle and become successful in life is important, so I wanted to give them a tour of UFC HQ and have some fun by getting haircuts and having a pizza party.”
During the tour of UFC HQ, Chandler was joined by Marcell Gash, Director of Operations for the Performance Institute (PI), as the two gave a detailed tour of the facility and challenged some of the kids to physical activities inside the PI.
Added Chandler: “It’s very important for me to put smiles on as many kids’ faces as I can, and I’m happy that we were able to do that today. Given their circumstances, it’s not very often that they get the chance to tour a place like UFC, get their haircut, get some gifts, or have a group pizza party. Today was absolutely a success. Being told they are valuable is important, and that’s what today was all about.”
Founded in 1984, SAFY provides family-based services across seven states around the country. The Nevada chapter was established in 1983 and hosts 85 foster youth in 50 treatment foster homes throughout the Las Vegas community.
“We could not thank Michael, Elliot, Marcel, and UFC for the amazing experience they gave to our youth today,” said Anya Earl, Executive Director – SAFY Nevada. “Having professional athletes and community leaders take a role in our youth’s development is vital to their continued growth and these kids will never forget what they’ve experienced today.”
In Nevada, SAFY collaborates with the Clark County Department of Family Services to support youth in foster homes who have specialized training to parent youth who need additional support. SAFY also offers outpatient therapy to the community and child welfare system.
After the tour and mini-training session, the group then visited the Garrison barbershop located in downtown Las Vegas in the Huntridge District.
“It was great to have Michael Chandler, the UFC and SAFY here at our shop today,” said Elliot Chester, Owner of The Garrison LV. “When kids don’t have the best start in life, one thing that is important is that they need to be able to look themselves in the mirror and feel confident. It’s important for their self-image.”
All kids were treated to a pizza party, haircuts, and grooming tips, as well as accessories and custom skateboards courtesy of Don Juan Pomade.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
