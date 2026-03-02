UFC Partners With Renzo Gracie Houston To Host Youth Training Seminar To Give Back To The Community As Part Of UFC Houston

The youth jiu-jitsu training seminar, which took place on Thursday, February 19, featured UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van and former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas teaching fundamental elements of jiu-jitsu to more than 50 local youth practitioners.

“It was great to spend the day at Renzo Gracie Houston and teach the next generation of young jiu-jitsu practitioners,” said Van. “Houston is my home and it’s very important to give back to the local youth while showing them that we can be positive role models.”

At the conclusion of the class, both Van and Namajunas spent time taking photos, signing autographs, and gifting each student with UFC hats, merchandise and water courtesy of brand partner Drip Water.