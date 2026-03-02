UFC Partners With Renzo Gracie Houston To Host Youth Training Seminar To Give Back To The Community As Part Of UFC Houston

UFC recently partnered with Renzo Gracie Houston to host a youth jiu-jitsu training seminar as part of fight week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs HERNANDEZ, which took place on Saturday, February 21, at Toyota Center in Houston.
The youth jiu-jitsu training seminar, which took place on Thursday, February 19, featured UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van and former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas teaching fundamental elements of jiu-jitsu to more than 50 local youth practitioners.
“It was great to spend the day at Renzo Gracie Houston and teach the next generation of young jiu-jitsu practitioners,” said Van. “Houston is my home and it’s very important to give back to the local youth while showing them that we can be positive role models.”
At the conclusion of the class, both Van and Namajunas spent time taking photos, signing autographs, and gifting each student with UFC hats, merchandise and water courtesy of brand partner Drip Water.
“This event was super cool,” said Namajunas. “It always great when we can spend time and teach kids the fundamentals. We all started at this point, and these kids are great.”
The academy, one of several throughout the Metro Houston area, is dedicated to helping youth unlock their potential through jiu-jitsu.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
On Saturday, February 21, UFC also partnered with the Texas Division of Motor Vehicles and TX MyPlates to launch pre-orders for the UFC-branded specialty license plate for all Texas residents.
The plate design features UFC’s logo in its primary red colors, along with the phrase “UFC Lives Here,” breaking through a bold background.
“We’re thrilled to partner with UFC to bring this iconic brand to Texas roads,” said Steve Farrar, CEO and President, My Plates.
Fans were able to pre-order their new specialty license plate at select locations throughout the Toyota Center, with the campaign also being promoted in-venue via QR code.
Starting at just $50 per year, the new UFC specialty license plate comes in a bold background-only design and allows up to six personalized characters. During the pre-order phase, fans can also take advantage of special savings – up to $55 off the new plate.
A portion of proceeds from the sale of each UFC specialty license will benefit the UFC Foundation, a non-profit, section 501(c)(3) organization committed to giving back to the communities that host its events. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.