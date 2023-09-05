UFC PARTNERS WITH PROHIBET TO STRENGTHEN REGULATORY COMPLIANCE FOR PROHIBITED SPORTS BETTING

“One of the foundations of UFC’s success is our dedication to embracing regulation and compliance to promote safety and fairness in our sport,” said Riché T. McKnight, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of UFC. “Our collaboration with ProhiBet is another step towards strengthening our integrity controls by helping us to enforce our anti-gambling policy and support the integrity of our sport.”

ProhiBet’s cutting-edge technology provides a secure and transparent method for sports properties, both professional and collegiate, and sportsbook operators, to ensure that athletes, coaches, and league/school administrative staff remain compliant with the intricate web of state regulations that govern sports betting activities.

“We are thrilled to partner with UFC -- the combination of ProhiBet's state-of-the-art encrypted data transfer system and UFC’s dedication to upholding the integrity of sports will undoubtedly enhance the transparency and trustworthiness of sports betting activities,” stated Matt Heap, Managing Director of ProhiBet. Heap brings a wealth of experience in the field as the former head of the Colorado Division of Gaming’s sportsbook operations.

ProhiBet is a joint venture between U.S. Integrity and Odds On Compliance. U.S. Integrity offers wagering monitoring services to stakeholders across the sports wagering ecosystem while Odds On Compliance is a leading compliance technology and consultation firm in the sports betting and gaming industry.

UFC’s use of ProhiBet is a further expansion of UFC’s relationship with U.S. Integrity to strengthen its betting compliance policies. Earlier this year, UFC named U.S. Integrity as its official betting integrity service, capable of identifying and analyzing unusual wagering activity for all UFC events, including Dana White’s Contender Series.