UFC Partners with PILARES CDMX and Casa de la Amistad to host CSR activations as part of UFC Fight Night Mexico City

On Tuesday, February 24, Zuffa Boxing welterweight Misael Rodriguez joined the PILARES CDMX after-school boxing program, to lead more than 40 youth in a fitness seminar centered around the fundamentals of foot placement and striking.

“I’d like to thank Zuffa Boxing and UFC for allowing me the opportunity to teach the kids here at PILARES today,” said Rodriguez. “As a native and resident of Mexico City, it means a lot for me to be able to visit programs like this and give back. Now that I know these classes are here three times each week, I’m coming back on my own to volunteer.”

Each student received t-shirts and hats, gifted from Rodriguez, courtesy of Zuffa Boxing.



The national non-profit organization, which serves as a subsidiary of the Mexican government, operates more than 15 locations throughout Mexico City, providing scholarships for underprivileged youth to receive educational assistance via STEM programs, learn a trade such as welding and plumbing, while offering the chance to participate in sports such as boxing, soccer, muay thai and kickboxing.