UFC Partners with PILARES CDMX and Casa de la Amistad to host CSR activations as part of UFC Fight Night Mexico City

UFC recently partnered with PILARES CDMX and Casa de la Amistad to host three community engagement activations as part of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs. KAVANAGH, which took place on Saturday, February 28, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.
On Tuesday, February 24, Zuffa Boxing welterweight Misael Rodriguez joined the PILARES CDMX after-school boxing program, to lead more than 40 youth in a fitness seminar centered around the fundamentals of foot placement and striking.
“I’d like to thank Zuffa Boxing and UFC for allowing me the opportunity to teach the kids here at PILARES today,” said Rodriguez. “As a native and resident of Mexico City, it means a lot for me to be able to visit programs like this and give back. Now that I know these classes are here three times each week, I’m coming back on my own to volunteer.”
Each student received t-shirts and hats, gifted from Rodriguez, courtesy of Zuffa Boxing.
The national non-profit organization, which serves as a subsidiary of the Mexican government, operates more than 15 locations throughout Mexico City, providing scholarships for underprivileged youth to receive educational assistance via STEM programs, learn a trade such as welding and plumbing, while offering the chance to participate in sports such as boxing, soccer, muay thai and kickboxing.
On Wednesday, February 25, UFC lightweight Manuel Torres and Rodriguez joined staff members from Casa de la Amistad, to conduct a children’s hospital visit at the National Institute for Pediatrics, the largest pediatric cancer facility in the city.
During the visit, both athletes toured several floors of the hospital, spending time with individual patients and their families, as well as interacting with large groups in the life services playroom. Torres and Rodriguez provided toys from UFC brand partners Big Shot Pillows featuring former bantamweight champion Brandon Moreno and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, as well as Boss Noggin Hats and replica UFC belts.
“On behalf of Casa de la Amistad, we would like to sincerely thank UFC for the wonderful gifts — the pillows and caps — that were delivered to the children at the Instituto Nacional de Pediatría,” said Ana Cervantes Legorreta, International Procurement Manager – Casa de la Amistad. “We are especially grateful for the warmth and kindness that Manuel and Misael shared with the children and their families. Their visit was much more than a gift distribution — it was a meaningful and uplifting experience for everyone involved. The excitement and joy they brought will stay with the children for a long time. Your generosity truly made a difference and brought so many smiles.”
Dedicated to improving childhood cancer survival rates by providing free, high-quality medical treatment, medicine, and comprehensive support (including housing and meals) to low-income children and adolescents in Mexico, Casa de la Amistad currently serves more than 1,500 pediatric patients across the country.
As part of the visit, UFC also donated $50,000 MXN ($2,815 USD) to further the organization’s mission.
On Thursday, February 26, UFC welterweight Michael Morales and flyweight Ronaldo Rodriguez visited a second PILARES CDMX location to lead more than 50 students in a muay thai and kickboxing seminar.
Morales and Rodriguez, who both implement elements of muay thai and kickboxing into their MMA styles, led the class as joint coaches and sparred with each student, providing feedback on individual techniques.
Both athletes gifted each student with branded hats, t-shirts and bags, courtesy of UFC.
“It was great to visit PILARES and teach today’s class,” said Morales. “These kids have a lot of talent, and I can tell that some of them have a future as pro athletes. It’s always great to give back and teach the next generation of kids and can’t wait to see how they progress.”
At the conclusion of the second event, UFC also donated $50,000 MXN ($2,815 USD) to further the organization’s mission.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh took place live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on February 28, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!