UFC PARTNERS WITH NEW JERSEY DEVILS AND PRUDENTIAL CENTER TO VISIT LOCAL CHARITIES AS PART OF UFC 316 FIGHT WEEK

BGCN empowers children to make good choices, sustain meaningful relationships with peers and caring adults, develop a positive self-image, and become productive, engaged members of the Newark community. “We were thrilled to welcome UFC, the NJ Devils, and their incredible athletes to the Boys & Girls Club of Newark,” said Ade Kelly, Program Director – Boys & Girls Club of Newark. “Their powerful stories of resilience and overcoming life’s challenges truly inspired our members. The excitement continued as they joined us for a fun-filled field day. A heartfelt thank you to Frankie, Sean, Ode, Cory, Kurtis and Stefan for sharing your time, energy, and wisdom with us – it was a day to remember!”

“Partnering with UFC on their activation at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark was an incredible opportunity to inspire and empower young people through the values of discipline, resilience, and confidence,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “At the Devils Youth Foundation, we believe in the power of sport to transform lives, and this collaboration brought that belief to life in a truly meaningful way.”

At the conclusion of the event, UFC made a $5,000 donation to the organization to help further their mission and goals.