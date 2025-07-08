UFC PARTNERS WITH NEW JERSEY DEVILS AND PRUDENTIAL CENTER TO VISIT LOCAL CHARITIES AS PART OF UFC 316 FIGHT WEEK

UFC recently partnered with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center to visit several local charities, host athlete meet and greets, and produce a 50/50 charity raffle as part fight week for UFC 316: DVALISHVILI vs. O’MALLEY 2.
BGCN empowers children to make good choices, sustain meaningful relationships with peers and caring adults, develop a positive self-image, and become productive, engaged members of the Newark community. “We were thrilled to welcome UFC, the NJ Devils, and their incredible athletes to the Boys & Girls Club of Newark,” said Ade Kelly, Program Director – Boys & Girls Club of Newark. “Their powerful stories of resilience and overcoming life’s challenges truly inspired our members. The excitement continued as they joined us for a fun-filled field day. A heartfelt thank you to Frankie, Sean, Ode, Cory, Kurtis and Stefan for sharing your time, energy, and wisdom with us – it was a day to remember!”
“Partnering with UFC on their activation at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark was an incredible opportunity to inspire and empower young people through the values of discipline, resilience, and confidence,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “At the Devils Youth Foundation, we believe in the power of sport to transform lives, and this collaboration brought that belief to life in a truly meaningful way.”
At the conclusion of the event, UFC made a $5,000 donation to the organization to help further their mission and goals.
On Thursday, June 5, former UFC BMF champion Justin Gaethje and light heavyweight Dominick Reyes joined Osbourne, Sandhagen, and former Devils forward Bruce Driver to host a youth meet and greet with NJ LEEP, acollege access and after-school program.
During the event, presented by Total Wireless, UFC athletes and New Jersey Devils officials conducted in-class meet and greets, and led a cross-functional panel to discuss the importance of arts, education, and career development.
“We are grateful for UFC, the Devils and Total Wireless for coming together to provide inspiration for our young people and remind them that they can achieve their wildest dreams,” said Matthew Feinstein – Executive Director of NJ LEEP.
UFC and Total Wireless also honored students Melanie Laveriano and Nicole Cerquera, recipients of NJ LEEP’s Student of the Year Award with a desktop replica belt, Motorola Lenovo Chromebook and Motorola Buds for their academic achievements,
"It was an honor to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the outstanding students of NJ LEEP,” said Ian O’Gorman, Senior Director of Retail & Field Experience – Total Wireless. “On behalf of Total Wireless, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Melanie Laveriano and Nicole Cerquera. Total Wireless believes in the power of communities and the potential within each individual, and we were thrilled to present them with a Motorola Lenovo Chromebook and Motorola Buds, tools that will support their success in the future."
At the conclusion of the event, UFC made a $10,000 donation to the non-profit’s annual gala.
On Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7, UFC partnered with the Devils Youth Foundation to host a 50/50 charity raffle. The two-day raffle grossed $24,684 USD with net funds benefitting the foundation’s annual youth impact programs. A winner of 50% of the jackpot was identified and chose to remain anonymous.
Established in 2021, the Devils Youth Foundation’s mission is to champion, advance, and support equitable and inclusive access to life-changing experiences for youth in New Jersey by leveraging the power of sports, entertainment, and music.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help support and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.