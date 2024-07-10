UFC PARTNERS WITH NEW JERSEY DEVILS AND PRUDENTIAL CENTER TO VISIT LOCAL CHARITIES AS PART OF UFC 302 FIGHT WEEK

McKinney and Petroski, who both overcame addiction during their youth, emphasized never giving up on your goals and having a high level of belief when overcoming obstacles.

“Speaking with these kids today really made an impact on me,” said McKinney. “I’ve been in their shoes, and I know exactly how they feel at this point of their lives. They have been through hell, and I’m glad that we can serve as inspiration to show them that they can overcome any obstacle and make a difference. All we need is someone to believe in us.”

At the conclusion of the event, UFC and the New Jersey Devils each made a $10,000 donation to the organization.

Later that evening, former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, former BMF champion Justin Gaethje and McKinney also joined the youth boxing program at Newark’s JFK Recreation Center.

The program, designed to provide a safe space for Newark youth ages 6 – 18, collaborates with the Newark Police Department to educate its members on proper nutrition while hosting boxing, karate, wrestling, and judo classes four days per week.

“This is a really cool program,” said Gaethje. “Having a program that gives kids different disciplines to learn is great because they can try all of them and then pick the one, they like best. But, if they like all four, they get the same chance to learn them all. When I was a kid, I focused strictly on wrestling, but as an adult, jiu-jitsu and boxing have both helped me become more well-rounded.”

At the conclusion of the event, UFC committed to donating much-needed equipment to the program.

