UFC PARTNERS WITH NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE TO BUILD FIRST UFC-BRANDED MMA TRAINING SPACE ON A U.S. MILITARY BASE

As part of the U.S. Air Force’s Air Combat Command, Nellis Air Force Base covers more than 14,000 acres, while the total land area occupied by Nellis and its restricted ranges is close to 5,000 square miles. An additional 7,700 miles of airspace north and east of the restricted ranges are also available for military flight operations.

Positioned approximately eight miles north of Las Vegas, Nellis was initially established as the Las Vegas Army Airfield in 1941, hosting the Army Air Corps Flexible Gunnery School until 1947.