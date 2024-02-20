UFC PARTNERS WITH NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE TO BUILD FIRST UFC-BRANDED MMA TRAINING SPACE ON A U.S. MILITARY BASE

Community
UFC recently partnered with Nellis Air Force Base to build the first-ever MMA-branded training space on a United States military base.
Located inside the Warrior Fitness Center as part of the base’s main campus, the UFC-branded space will provide an expansive area for the more than 11,000 airmen who live and work on the base to train in the fundamental elements of mixed martial arts and self-defense.
As part of the U.S. Air Force’s Air Combat Command, Nellis Air Force Base covers more than 14,000 acres, while the total land area occupied by Nellis and its restricted ranges is close to 5,000 square miles. An additional 7,700 miles of airspace north and east of the restricted ranges are also available for military flight operations.
Positioned approximately eight miles north of Las Vegas, Nellis was initially established as the Las Vegas Army Airfield in 1941, hosting the Army Air Corps Flexible Gunnery School until 1947.
The base reopened in 1949 as Las Vegas Air Force Base and was renamed in 1950 in honor of Lieutenant William Harrell Nellis. Lt. Nellis, a P-47 pilot from Southern Nevada, was killed in action on December 27, 1944, while on his 70th combat mission over Luxembourg.
Today, Nellis is a major focal point for advanced combat aviation training. Its mission is accomplished through an array of aircraft, including fighters, bombers, refuelers, and aircraft used for transport, close-air-support, command-and-control, and combat search-and-rescue.
Nellis is one of the largest single employers in Southern Nevada with its workforce comprised of more than 14,900 military, civilians, and contractors.
