UFC PARTNERS WITH THE MONTREAL CANADIENS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION TO RAISE MORE THAN $41,000 DURING UFC 315

The three-day raffle grossed $57,625 CAD ($41,327 USD) with net funds benefitting Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. A winner of 50% of the jackpot was identified and chose to remain anonymous. The raffle, available to fans in-venue and online to all residents throughout the province of Quebec, was the first to be held during an MMA event at the arena.

“We were thrilled to partner with UFC for the 50/50 raffle at UFC 315,” said Geneviève Paquette, General Manager of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. “Thanks to the generous support of UFC, the spectators, and a dedicated team of volunteers, these funds will help support vital programs for underprivileged youth. The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s flagship BLEU BLANC BOUGE program continues to inspire thousands of children across Quebec, promoting healthy, active lifestyles.”