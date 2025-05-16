UFC PARTNERS WITH THE MONTREAL CANADIENS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION TO RAISE MORE THAN $41,000 DURING UFC 315

UFC recently partnered with the Bell Centre and Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation to host a 50/50 raffle as part of the organization’s return to Quebec during UFCâ 315: MUHAMMAD vs. DELLA MADDALENA on May 10.
The three-day raffle grossed $57,625 CAD ($41,327 USD) with net funds benefitting Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. A winner of 50% of the jackpot was identified and chose to remain anonymous. The raffle, available to fans in-venue and online to all residents throughout the province of Quebec, was the first to be held during an MMA event at the arena.
“We were thrilled to partner with UFC for the 50/50 raffle at UFC 315,” said Geneviève Paquette, General Manager of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. “Thanks to the generous support of UFC, the spectators, and a dedicated team of volunteers, these funds will help support vital programs for underprivileged youth. The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s flagship BLEU BLANC BOUGE program continues to inspire thousands of children across Quebec, promoting healthy, active lifestyles.”
As the charitable arm of the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth.
Since its creation in 2000, it has invested over $48 million (CAD) in its programs as well as through donations to more than 900 charitable endeavors working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children throughout Quebec.
The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project – the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program – which consists of building and activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly by providing financial support to organizations whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active.
On Wednesday, May 7, UFC also collaborated with Gracie Barra Montreal to host a youth training seminar for members ages 10 – 17. During the event, former UFC light heavyweight champion and 2025 UFC Hall of Fame inductee Vitor Belfort and former UFC strawweight title challenger Valerie Letourneau spent the afternoon as guest coaches, teaching fundamentals associated with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
“Giving back to local youth and sharing your knowledge is a key element to jiu-jitsu, and we had a great time serving as guest coaches today,” said Belfort. “Jiu-Jitsu is such an amazing and fun sport. I’ve been learning since I was a teenager in Brazil, and it’s an honor to join Bruno and Valerie in Montreal, as we educate the next generation of stars on a few exciting fundamental practices. This is what it’s all about!”
The UFC Foundation works in tandem with UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, to strategically collaborate with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
Since 2017, UFC has produced more than 40 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $2.1 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 17, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.