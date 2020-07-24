UFC Partners with Modelo & Las Vegas Raiders to Raise $18,000 for All-In Challenge
UFC’s second All-In Challenge campaign, this activation offered an all-expenses-paid weekend in Las Vegas that includes attending both a UFC event and Raiders home game with VIP access provided by Modelo.
UFC recently partnered with Modelo and the Las Vegas Raiders to offer the ”Modelo Fighting Spirit Vegas Experience” as part of the Fanatics All-In Challenge.
As UFC’s second All-In Challenge campaign, this activation offered an all-expenses-paid weekend in Las Vegas that includes attending both a UFC event and Raiders home game with VIP access provided by Modelo. The 17-day global auction raised $18,000, setting UFC’s fundraising total for both All-In Challenge campaigns at $388,510.
UFC’s first All-In Challenge campaign offered a VIP experience to attend the UFC event of the winner's choice with Academy-Award winning actress Halle Berry.
“As the official beer of UFC and the Las Vegas Raiders, it was a no-brainer to bring together two of our marquee partners to provide fans a once-in-a-lifetime Modelo sports experience,” said Rene Ramos, Constellation Brands Vice President of Lifestyle & Experiential Marketing. “Both organizations embody the Modelo ‘Fighting Spirit’ and we are proud to have raised $18,000 in support of those in need.”
Established by Fanatics owner Michael Rubin, the All-In Challenge has raised millions of dollars to feed those in need. The platform was launched in response to the mounting issues surrounding food insecurities associated with COVID-19 and the shortage of food resources across the nation.
As part of the two-event experience, the winner and guest will also receive a tour of the UFC Performance Institute, VIP seats and lounge access, a chance to go inside the Octagon, custom merchandise and a $1,000 gift card to UFCStore.com. In addition, they’ll also attend an elite Raiders tailgating party, pre-game sideline experience, VIP accommodations in the Modelo suite, club access and a post-game Modelo VIP dinner.
To date, the All-In Challenge has raised more than $59.7 million for hunger relief. For more information and/or to enter non-UFC associated challenges, please visit All-In Challenge.