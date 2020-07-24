UFC Partners with Modelo & Las Vegas Raiders to Raise $18,000 for All-In Challenge

As UFC’s second All-In Challenge campaign, this activation offered an all-expenses-paid weekend in Las Vegas that includes attending both a UFC event and Raiders home game with VIP access provided by Modelo. The 17-day global auction raised $18,000, setting UFC’s fundraising total for both All-In Challenge campaigns at $388,510.

UFC’s first All-In Challenge campaign offered a VIP experience to attend the UFC event of the winner's choice with Academy-Award winning actress Halle Berry.

“As the official beer of UFC and the Las Vegas Raiders, it was a no-brainer to bring together two of our marquee partners to provide fans a once-in-a-lifetime Modelo sports experience,” said Rene Ramos, Constellation Brands Vice President of Lifestyle & Experiential Marketing. “Both organizations embody the Modelo ‘Fighting Spirit’ and we are proud to have raised $18,000 in support of those in need.”