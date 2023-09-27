UFC Partners With LVMPD Foundation And Dick’s Sporting Goods For Back-to-School Event

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was proud to partner with UFC for the inaugural Dick’s Sporting Good’s Back to School Shop with a Cop event,” said Rachel Skidmore, Las Vegas Metro Police Department Director of Office Community Engagement. “It is important to note that this event represents so much more than material possessions. This event represents empowerment. All children deserve the right to succeed academically, and this is our community’s way of showing these children that we see them, we stand with them, and we are cheering them on from the sidelines for their best academic year yet.”

During the event, athletes and law enforcement officers joined more than 30 under-resourced kids from local areas across the Las Vegas Valley as they were able to shop for clothing, shoes, and accessories. UFC’s presenting sponsorship of the event provided each student with a $200 gift card and a free pair of Under Armour BSR-3 trainers, along with UFC-branded notebooks, and pens.