UFC Partners with local Charities to Host Youth Fitness Seminars and Honor Veterans as part of UFC 322 Fight Week

UFC partnered with the New York Police Department’s Cops & Kids Boxing, Hit the Books MMA, and Harlem Police Athletic League programs, as well as hosted several Veterans from Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors as part of fight week for UFC 322: DELLA MADDALENA vs MAKHACHEV, which took place on Saturday, November 15, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
On Wednesday, November 12, UFC partnered with NYPD Boxing to open the program’s new location in the Bronx as part of its Cops & Kids initiative. UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar and flyweight Ronaldo “Lazy Boy” Rodriguez led a class with more than 50 students through fundamental boxing drills and movement techniques in conjunction with active and retired law enforcement officers.
“There’s no way we, the NYPD Youth Boxing program, can continue to provide our local youth with state-of-the-art free centers, tutoring, and training without the support of partners like UFC,” said Pasquale Russo, Executive Director – NYPC Youth Boxing. “We’re proud to continually grow and expand our partnership with UFC, and with Zuffa Boxing launching next year, we’re really excited to see what happens next!”
The new location, which spans more than 12,000 square feet, was designed in collaboration with UFC, as the organization outfitted the space with weights, cardio, and boxing equipment. UFC and Zuffa Boxing serve as official charitable partners of the program, which serves more than 1,200 youth throughout the Metro NYC area.
On Thursday, November 13, UFC and Total Wireless collaborated with Hit the Books MMA and the Harlem Police Athletic League to host a youth training seminar for local students. Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and welterweight Gilbert Burns served as guest coaches to more than 50 students, providing guidance in fundamental elements of boxing and jiu-jitsu.
“We are deeply appreciative to UFC for its continued partnership with Hit the Books MMA,” said Jhae Thompson, Executive Director. “Alexa and Gilbert provided our youth with an unforgettable experience and showed that if they apply the same discipline on the mats and in the classroom, they can become successful in anything they want to do in life. We’re also thank for Total Wireless joining us to provide gifts to our students. We look forward to UFC returning in 2026!”
Grasso and Burns also provided gifts and educational gift baskets to all students on behalf of Total Wireless, with select participants receiving headphones and laptops in honor of their academic excellence.
On Friday, November 14, UFC hosted two Veterans from Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors in recognition of Veteran’s Day. The two veterans, Staff Sgt. Brent Nadjadi (US Army) and Sgt. Saul Monroy (USMC) were also honored as recipients of UFC’s Hero’s Community Award.
Created by UFC President & CEO Dana White, the UFC Community Heroes Award honors exceptional military, law enforcement, and first responders who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to their communities.
“We want to thank UFC for hosting our Veteran home recipients at UFC 322,” said Alex Karalexis, Executive Director – Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. “UFC went above and beyond in welcoming our team and Veterans with true VIP treatment. From behind-the-scenes access to the personal touches throughout the weekend, they made our heroes feel truly celebrated. We’re incredibly grateful for their partnership, and for the way they continue to honor those who have served our country.”
UFC has served as a charitable sponsor of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors since 2019 and collaborates to design and install bespoke gyms in the homes of military veterans.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
