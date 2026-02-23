UFC Partners with local Charities to Host Youth Fitness Seminars and Honor Veterans as part of UFC 322 Fight Week

“There’s no way we, the NYPD Youth Boxing program, can continue to provide our local youth with state-of-the-art free centers, tutoring, and training without the support of partners like UFC,” said Pasquale Russo, Executive Director – NYPC Youth Boxing. “We’re proud to continually grow and expand our partnership with UFC, and with Zuffa Boxing launching next year, we’re really excited to see what happens next!”

The new location, which spans more than 12,000 square feet, was designed in collaboration with UFC, as the organization outfitted the space with weights, cardio, and boxing equipment. UFC and Zuffa Boxing serve as official charitable partners of the program, which serves more than 1,200 youth throughout the Metro NYC area.