UFC Partners With Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department And Superheroes 4 Sully To Host A Holiday Gift And Giving Shopping Event With Local Youth

The event, which took place on December 9, provided an opportunity for youth to team up with police officers and UFC athletes while shopping at a local Walmart.

“This program is a chance for us to give back to the kids of the Las Vegas community, and we were able to join with many local partners, such as UFC, to make this happen,” said Sgt. Grant Okinawa with the LVMPD. “We've had more than 350 kids, 50 volunteers, and over 250 officers participate in this year’s event. We had an amazing time providing toys, clothes, and accessories for all those in need.”