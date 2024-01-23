UFC Partners With Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department And Superheroes 4 Sully To Host A Holiday Gift And Giving Shopping Event With Local Youth

Best Of
Community
The Event, Which Took Place On December 9, Provided An Opportunity For Youth To Team Up With Police Officers And UFC Athletes While Shopping At A Local Walmart.
UFC recently partnered with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Superheroes 4 Sully to provide disadvantaged youth with a unique holiday shopping experience as part of the LVMPD’s annual gift and give program.
The event, which took place on December 9, provided an opportunity for youth to team up with police officers and UFC athletes while shopping at a local Walmart.
“This program is a chance for us to give back to the kids of the Las Vegas community, and we were able to join with many local partners, such as UFC, to make this happen,” said Sgt. Grant Okinawa with the LVMPD. “We've had more than 350 kids, 50 volunteers, and over 250 officers participate in this year’s event. We had an amazing time providing toys, clothes, and accessories for all those in need.”
UFC athletes Ode Osbourne, Cynthia Calvillo, Joanne Wood, and Brady Hiestand joined local law enforcement officers at both locations to help the kids select their gifts.
“Each one of these kids deserves to have a great Christmas and I’m thankful that we’re able to help provide that with new toys, clothes, bikes, and other needed accessories,” said Osbourne. “These kids matter and it’s our job to help instill confidence in them by allowing them to shop for themselves and hunt for gifts for their parents, siblings, and other family members.”
The UFC Foundation also purchased and gifted over 60 bicycles to the Superheroes 4 Sully Foundation.
Established in 2013, Superheroes 4 Sully was launched by Kristen Mainor following the death of her stepson, Sullivan, who passed away in 2012 at the age of nine. In memory of Sullivan, the organization partners with the KLUC Toy Drive to collect new clothing, toys, and essentials for kids in need each holiday season.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to give back to the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
Tags