 Skip to main content
UFC athlete Joanne Wood participates in Shop With A Cop on December 9, 2023.
Community

UFC Partners With Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department And Superheroes 4 Sully To Host A Holiday Gift And Giving Shopping Event With Local Youth

The Event, Which Took Place On December 9, Provided An Opportunity For Youth To Team Up With Police Officers And UFC Athletes While Shopping At A Local Walmart.
By Brian Smith • Jan. 23, 2024

UFC recently partnered with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Superheroes 4 Sully to provide disadvantaged youth with a unique holiday shopping experience as part of the LVMPD’s annual gift and give program.

The event, which took place on December 9, provided an opportunity for youth to team up with police officers and UFC athletes while shopping at a local Walmart.

“This program is a chance for us to give back to the kids of the Las Vegas community, and we were able to join with many local partners, such as UFC, to make this happen,” said Sgt. Grant Okinawa with the LVMPD. “We've had more than 350 kids, 50 volunteers, and over 250 officers participate in this year’s event. We had an amazing time providing toys, clothes, and accessories for all those in need.”

UFC athlete Joanne Wood participates in Shop With A Cop on December 9, 2023.
UFC athlete Joanne Wood participates in Shop With A Cop on December 9, 2023.

UFC athletes Ode Osbourne, Cynthia Calvillo, Joanne Wood, and Brady Hiestand joined local law enforcement officers at both locations to help the kids select their gifts.

“Each one of these kids deserves to have a great Christmas and I’m thankful that we’re able to help provide that with new toys, clothes, bikes, and other needed accessories,” said Osbourne. “These kids matter and it’s our job to help instill confidence in them by allowing them to shop for themselves and hunt for gifts for their parents, siblings, and other family members.”

The UFC Foundation also purchased and gifted over 60 bicycles to the Superheroes 4 Sully Foundation.
 

UFC athlete Ode Osbourne participates in shop for a cop on December 9, 2023.
UFC athlete Ode Osbourne participates in shop for a cop on December 9, 2023.

Established in 2013, Superheroes 4 Sully was launched by Kristen Mainor following the death of her stepson, Sullivan, who passed away in 2012 at the age of nine. In memory of Sullivan, the organization partners with the KLUC Toy Drive to collect new clothing, toys, and essentials for kids in need each holiday season.

UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to give back to the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION

Tags
UFC Community
Dana White's 2023 Honors
Best Of

Dana White's 2023 President's Choice Awards | UFC…

Presented by Toyo Tires

Watch the Video
Frankie Edgar reacts to his victory over Chad Mendes in their featherweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…

Frankie Edgar Will Be Inducted To The Modern Wing As A Member Of The Class Of 2024 

More
Gillian Robertson and Jasmine Jasudavicius attend a PWHL game in Toronto, Canada on January 17, 2024. (Photo by Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Fighters Attend PWHL Game In Toronto Ahead Of UFC…

Robertson & Jasudavicius Had A Change Of Scenery A Few Days Away From Their Fights In Toronto

More