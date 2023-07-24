 Skip to main content
The Just One Project visits the UFC Performance Institute with UFC flyweight Ode' Osbourne.
UFC Partners With The Just One Project As Part Of Its Youth Summer Camp

UFC Support For Just One Project Youth Summer Camp Helped Provide the Kids Of The Southern Nevada Community With An Unforgettable Experience
By Coby Liberman • Jul. 24, 2023

On Wednesday, July 19, UFC welcomed students from The Just One Project, as the organization served as presenting sponsor of the non-profit’s 2023 Youth Summer Camp.

During the visit to UFC HQ, the students were given a tour of the UFC Performance Institute, where they met athletes, including welterweight Michael Chiesa and flyweight Ode Osbourne.

Osbourne, a former teacher, conducted a presentation and shared his inspiring life story across academics and athletics while providing motivation on aiming high and pursuing their dreams.

The Just One Project logo.

“Inspiring children is what I feel destined to do,” said Osborne. “It’s a different feeling of gratification when you change someone’s life compared to getting your hand raised. Changing lives lasts forever, and I am glad to be a part of this experience.”

The Just One Project was founded to connect the community through volunteering and inspiring people to give back. Since its inception, The Just One Project has grown into an innovative client-centric organization that helps over 20,000 lives monthly.

The Just One Project visits the UFC Performance Institute.
The Just One Project visits the UFC Performance Institute.

“We are super grateful for the partnership with UFC,” said Director of Development at The Just One Project, Alexis Smith. “This week, UFC sponsored our camp for over 40 kids, eliminating any worry about who is paying, so they can enjoy their week. The overall experience was excellent for this group because they could see what the best of the best in sports looks like and take in all the valuable lessons that UFC’s team shared with them.”

UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.

: