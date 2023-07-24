UFC Partners With The Just One Project As Part Of Its Youth Summer Camp

Osbourne, a former teacher, conducted a presentation and shared his inspiring life story across academics and athletics while providing motivation on aiming high and pursuing their dreams.
“Inspiring children is what I feel destined to do,” said Osborne. “It’s a different feeling of gratification when you change someone’s life compared to getting your hand raised. Changing lives lasts forever, and I am glad to be a part of this experience.”
The Just One Project was founded to connect the community through volunteering and inspiring people to give back. Since its inception, The Just One Project has grown into an innovative client-centric organization that helps over 20,000 lives monthly.
The Just One Project visits the UFC Performance Institute.
“We are super grateful for the partnership with UFC,” said Director of Development at The Just One Project, Alexis Smith. “This week, UFC sponsored our camp for over 40 kids, eliminating any worry about who is paying, so they can enjoy their week. The overall experience was excellent for this group because they could see what the best of the best in sports looks like and take in all the valuable lessons that UFC’s team shared with them.”
