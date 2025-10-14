UFC PARTNERS WITH HAWAIʻI GOVERNOR GREEN AND HOMEAID HAWAIʻI TO CELEBRATE COMPLETION OF KA LA‘I OLA, PROVIDING HOMES FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS

“UFC’s $1.2 million donation to our Maui Housing Initiative is helping address the islands most urgent housing needs by strengthening communities like Ka Laʻi Ola and Kīpūola Kauhale — sites that are central to wildfire recovery and rebuilding lives,” stated HomeAid Hawaiʻi Chief Executive Officer Kimo Carvalho. “Their support makes it possible to build homes and shared spaces that restore stability, health, and dignity for families. We were honored to welcome Dana White, Lawrence Epstein, and Max Holloway to celebrate the completion of Ka Laʻi Ola, and we are deeply grateful for UFC’s commitment to Maui’s resilience and recovery.”

Built for survivors who were not eligible for federal FEMA assistance, Ka La‘i Ola places Hawai‘i as the first state to deliver interim housing for this population. The project reached substantial completion in less than 18 months, compared to the four to six years such developments typically require. Families were able to move in just months after groundbreaking, made possible through emergency proclamations that streamlined permitting and ensured construction advanced quickly and safely. This record-breaking timeline sets a new standard for how quickly Hawai‘i can respond to disaster recovery housing needs.