UFC PARTNERS WITH HAWAIʻI GOVERNOR GREEN AND HOMEAID HAWAIʻI TO CELEBRATE COMPLETION OF KA LA‘I OLA, PROVIDING HOMES FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS

UFC recently joined Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green, HomeAid Hawaiʻi, state leaders, community partners and families to celebrate the completion of Ka La‘i Ola, Maui’s largest interim housing development for wildfire survivors.
The 57-acre community now stands as a symbol of resilience and healing for those who lost their homes from the August 2023 Maui wildfires. More than 320 families — nearly 900 people — have already moved into safe, stable homes, with more on the way.
“I’m grateful to Dana White, UFC and Max Holloway for stepping up with contributions to HomeAid Hawaiʻi’s Maui Housing Initiative,” said Governor Green. “Their generosity is helping us deliver homes and community spaces at Ka La‘i Ola and Kīpūola Kauhale, giving wildfire survivors the stability they deserve. “UFC’s commitment to Hawaiʻi is clear — from this support for Maui’s recovery to champions like Max Holloway, who embodies the resilience and values of our people. Together, we’re proving that when community, government, and partners join forces, we can build not just housing, but hope.”
UFC, which serves as a corporate sponsor of HomeAid Hawaiʻi, raised funds and awareness for relief efforts in the form of a global merchandise fundraiser and charitable sweepstakes in partnership with Hawai’i native and UFC BMF champion Max Holloway.
“UFC’s $1.2 million donation to our Maui Housing Initiative is helping address the islands most urgent housing needs by strengthening communities like Ka Laʻi Ola and Kīpūola Kauhale — sites that are central to wildfire recovery and rebuilding lives,” stated HomeAid Hawaiʻi Chief Executive Officer Kimo Carvalho. “Their support makes it possible to build homes and shared spaces that restore stability, health, and dignity for families. We were honored to welcome Dana White, Lawrence Epstein, and Max Holloway to celebrate the completion of Ka Laʻi Ola, and we are deeply grateful for UFC’s commitment to Maui’s resilience and recovery.”
Built for survivors who were not eligible for federal FEMA assistance, Ka La‘i Ola places Hawai‘i as the first state to deliver interim housing for this population. The project reached substantial completion in less than 18 months, compared to the four to six years such developments typically require. Families were able to move in just months after groundbreaking, made possible through emergency proclamations that streamlined permitting and ensured construction advanced quickly and safely. This record-breaking timeline sets a new standard for how quickly Hawai‘i can respond to disaster recovery housing needs.
“Ka La‘i Ola represents the very best of Hawai‘i. It symbolizes our resilience, compassion and determination as a community,” remarked Governor Green. “In less than 18 months, we turned a vision into a thriving community where nearly 900 people, who lost so much in the Maui wildfires, now have safe and stable homes. Every key we hand to a family is a promise that they are not forgotten, that Hawai‘i stands with them as they rebuild their lives. This project proves that when government, nonprofits and community work hand in hand, we can overcome extraordinary challenges and deliver hope and healing for our families.”
This project was brought to fruition through the partnership of the state of Hawai‘i and the Department of Human Services (DHS), working with nonprofit developer HomeAid Hawai‘i and the Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF), alongside many community organizations, to bring Ka La‘i Ola to life.
“Under the direction of Governor Green, DHS is honored to lead the state’s efforts at Ka La‘i Ola. This community was created to ensure that survivors who did not qualify for federal assistance still had options to find a safe place to call home,” said DHS Deputy Director Joseph Campos. “Each family who moves in is a reminder of the resilience of Maui and the aloha spirit that defines Hawai‘i.”
The project also accelerates future housing opportunities for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries. Originally slated for eventual transfer to the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, the site has now been fully prepared with infrastructure and homes, advancing DHHL’s timeline by 17 years. By 2029, DHHL will take full ownership of the land, infrastructure and homes.
Ka La‘i Ola is Hawai‘i’s largest modular housing community and is the second largest in the nation. It now stands as a potential model for disaster recovery housing, showing what is possible when communities unify to build not only for safety and stability, but for dignity and healing.