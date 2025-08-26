UFC Partners With Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation To Visit Local Charities As Part Of Ufc 318 Fight Week

UFC recently partnered with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation to visit several local charities with guest athletes Macy Chiasson, Youssef Zalal, Jared Gordon and Brandon Royval s as part fight week for UFC 318: HOLLOWAY vs. POIRIER 3.
Established in 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.
“It was great to have our friends from UFC join us during the week for several charitable initiatives," said Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation President and CEO Jay Cicero. “The fact that Brandon, Jordan, Youssef, and Macy took the time to visit with children from these organizations speaks volumes to their individual character and the importance UFC places on service to others. Professional athletes are role models for our young audiences and giving them the space to engage with fans on such a personal level is a great a reminder that we’re all human and we’re all capable of achieving big things."
On Wednesday, July 16, UFC athletes Macy Chiasson and Youssef Zalal joined local officials to visit Ochsner Children’s Hospital, the top-rated pediatric hospital in Louisiana.
“At Ochsner Children's Hospital, our patients often endure long, challenging days, and finding ways to bring joy and excitement into their lives is a vital part of their healing journey,” said Katie Coad, Child Life supervisor. “We are incredibly grateful to UFC for their generosity and for delivering moments of happiness to our kids. UFC’s Noggin Boss hats were an absolute hit, lighting up the faces of so many patients and their families. This visit truly made a meaningful impact, reminding us of all the power of kindness and connection in the healing process.”
Both athletes visited several wings of the hospital during the tour, making surprise appearances to play games and distribute toys courtesy of Big Shots, Noggin Boss and PMI Kids Worldto more than 50 patients and families.
“We had a great time here at Ochsner Children’s Hospital today, visiting kids and their families, providing joy and inspiration while they are going through a real fight,” said Chaisson.
Ochsner Children’s Hospital has been recognized nationally by U.S. News & World Report for eight consecutive years as one of Top 50 providers of pediatric health care services in the United States.
The following day, on Thursday, July 17, UFC athletes Jared Gordon and Brandon Royval hosted a youth meet and greet with the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP), a non-profit organization that engages underserved youth through community-based education, mentoring, enrichment, and employment readiness programs to help them develop skills and strengthen ties to family and community.
During the event, both athletes conducted a Q&A panel over lunch with members attending the organization’s summer educational program. The panel highlighted areas pertaining to the importance of arts, education, and career development.
“We are so grateful to UFC for their incredible partnership,” said Melissa Sawyer, CEO of YEP. “Our young people were inspired by Brandon Royval and Jared Gordon—two remarkable UFC athletes who opened up about their journeys and the challenges they’ve overcome to reach their dreams. Their words truly resonated and encouraged our participants. Hearing their stories showed our young people that no dream is out of reach. The UFC team was gracious, professional, and their visit brought an energy and sense of possibility that will stay with our young people long after the event.”
Founded in 2004, YEP services more than 1,000 local youth across 13 parishes throughout New Orleans.
“It’s awesome to be able to give back and inspire the local youth here in New Orleans,” said Gordon. “It’s very important to be a positive role model and help inspire all youth that they can accomplish any goals they set out to achieve.”
At the conclusion of the event, UFC made a $5,000 donation to further the non-profit’s mission.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help support and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.