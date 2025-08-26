UFC Partners With Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation To Visit Local Charities As Part Of Ufc 318 Fight Week

Established in 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.

“It was great to have our friends from UFC join us during the week for several charitable initiatives," said Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation President and CEO Jay Cicero. “The fact that Brandon, Jordan, Youssef, and Macy took the time to visit with children from these organizations speaks volumes to their individual character and the importance UFC places on service to others. Professional athletes are role models for our young audiences and giving them the space to engage with fans on such a personal level is a great a reminder that we’re all human and we’re all capable of achieving big things."

On Wednesday, July 16, UFC athletes Macy Chiasson and Youssef Zalal joined local officials to visit Ochsner Children’s Hospital, the top-rated pediatric hospital in Louisiana.