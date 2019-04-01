UFC Partners With Eat Up Australia To Prepare 2,000 Lunches For Disadvantaged Students

Joined by local UFC athletes Tyson Pedro, Jimmy Crute, and Kai Kara – France, Eat Up Australia and their charitable partner Swisse Wellness participated alongside 50 volunteers in a fun way to help the community. The red and blue team competed head to head in a race to see which team can make 1,000 sandwiches first. The event took on additional meaning for the athletes because both Pedro and Crute are from Australia, while Kara – France hails from New Zealand.

“We are so thankful to UFC, who made a very generous $5,000 (US) donation. It is huge for us and allows us to provide more resources to help more kids,” said Eat Up Australia Founder Lyndon Galea. “It is also exciting to see local UFC athletes come out and participate in the event. We couldn’t be more thankful for a global sports organization like UFC to partner with us to help us fight hunger. This was a really special day.”