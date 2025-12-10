UFC Partners with DCT Abu Dhabi and Make-A-Wish Foundation of UAE to visit Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as part of UFC 321 Fight Week

Established in 2010 under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Sheika bint Saif Al Nahyan as an Emirati institution licensed by the ministry of Social Affairs, the foundation has granted more than 8,000 wishes for children battling life-threatening illnesses across the United Arab Emirates.

“It was an honor to be here today with Make-A-Wish and spend the afternoon making these kids smile,” said Ulberg. “This was my first hospital visit and I was nervous, but as a father, once I saw the smiles on their faces, I knew we were going to have a great time. I can’t wait to do this again.”