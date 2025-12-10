UFC Partners with DCT Abu Dhabi and Make-A-Wish Foundation of UAE to visit Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as part of UFC 321 Fight Week

On October 23, UFC partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Make-A-Wish Foundation – UAE to host an athlete visit with pediatric patients at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as part of fight week for UFC 321: ASPINALL vs GANE, which took place on October 25 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
During the event, UFC athletes Youssef Zalal and Carlos Ulberg joined the local Make-A-Wish team to conduct personal room visits throughout the hospital, spreading joy and providing UFC-branded Big Shot Pillows, PMI Octagon Fighters, and Noggin Boss Hats while spending time playing games, taking photos and signing autographs.
“We were truly honored to welcome Carlos Ulberg and Youssef Halal, remarkable athletes and true warriors of UFC, whose visit to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City brought extraordinary joy to our young fighters – the brave children battling critical illnesses,” said Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO, Make-A-Wish Foundation – UAE. “Their presence inspired hope, courage, and resilience, reminding our little heroes that strength comes in many forms. This visit goes beyond inspiration; it reflects the power of compassion in sports and the beauty of connecting champions of the arena with champions of life. We look forward to building on this meaningful partnership to continue spreading happiness, positivity, and the spirit of perseverance among our children.”
Established in 2010 under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Sheika bint Saif Al Nahyan as an Emirati institution licensed by the ministry of Social Affairs, the foundation has granted more than 8,000 wishes for children battling life-threatening illnesses across the United Arab Emirates.
“It was an honor to be here today with Make-A-Wish and spend the afternoon making these kids smile,” said Ulberg. “This was my first hospital visit and I was nervous, but as a father, once I saw the smiles on their faces, I knew we were going to have a great time. I can’t wait to do this again.”
Sheikh Khalifa Medical City is a flagship tertiary hospital in the UAE and the largest teaching medical center in Abu Dhabi. SKMC comprises of 441 beds and 16 outpatient specialty clinics. SKMC has achieved numerous milestones, including the establishment of the UAE’s first and most comprehensive Kidney Transplant Center and the sole provider of pediatric kidney transplant services in the Emirate of Abu Dhani. SKMC also offers the largest Heart Program for Children in the UAE, and the only Pediatric Cardiac Surgery program in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2025. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!