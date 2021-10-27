UFC Partners with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

The Robert and Dorothy Keyser Foundation and Cashman Family Foundation Preventative Healthcare Center serves as Nevada’s first pediatric physical therapy center providing services to a very fragile patient population. The center spans 1,422 square feet and houses the latest therapy equipment, as well as a full-service gym.

The pediatric physical therapists from Cure 4 The Kids, led by Dr. Brooke Conway-Kleven, PT, DPT, PhDc, are trained to improve the daily function of children with a wide range of medical diagnoses. The team will use the center to diagnose and treat neurological, musculoskeletal and functional impairments and conditions which coincide with treatments such as chemotherapy.

Cure 4 The Kids physical therapists also collaborated with staff from the UFC Performance Institute to design the flow of the center, in efforts to assist with patient's rehabilitation following surgeries and procedures, while also helping to prevent secondary comorbidities from developing.

The center’s physical therapy program utilizes the “5x5 Program,” where all patients with an oncology-related diagnosis receive evaluation and treatment to assess five fundamental goals of wellness: