UFC Partners with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

UFC recently partnered with the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only pediatric cancer treatment center, and global fundraising platform Charity Buzz, to raise $62,000 to purchase fitness and training equipment for the organization’s new youth physical therapy center.
UFC raised the funds by auctioning off two seats in UFC President Dana White’s VIP section for UFC 263 and UFC 264, which took place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
"Children battling cancer and other catastrophic diseases need to stay active during and after treatment" said Annette Logan-Parker, CEO of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. "UFC’s generous donation provides the funding for the equipment necessary to bring these programs to our patients."
The Robert and Dorothy Keyser Foundation and Cashman Family Foundation Preventative Healthcare Center serves as Nevada’s first pediatric physical therapy center providing services to a very fragile patient population. The center spans 1,422 square feet and houses the latest therapy equipment, as well as a full-service gym.
The pediatric physical therapists from Cure 4 The Kids, led by Dr. Brooke Conway-Kleven, PT, DPT, PhDc, are trained to improve the daily function of children with a wide range of medical diagnoses. The team will use the center to diagnose and treat neurological, musculoskeletal and functional impairments and conditions which coincide with treatments such as chemotherapy.
Cure 4 The Kids physical therapists also collaborated with staff from the UFC Performance Institute to design the flow of the center, in efforts to assist with patient's rehabilitation following surgeries and procedures, while also helping to prevent secondary comorbidities from developing.
The center’s physical therapy program utilizes the “5x5 Program,” where all patients with an oncology-related diagnosis receive evaluation and treatment to assess five fundamental goals of wellness:
- Increase daily physical activity participation;
- Mobility / movement assessment;
- Cardiovascular fitness assessment;
- Balance assessment;
- Sensory / neurological assessment;
October is nationally recognized as National Physical Therapy Month – a time to celebrate the profession and all the ways physical therapists and physical therapy assistants help improve lives.
Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is advancing cures and prevention of childhood diseases through clinical excellence, research, and innovation. Cure 4 The Kids is a 501 (c)3 tax-exempt organization and an independent division of Roseman University of Health Sciences. A community leader in the research and treatment of childhood cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases, Cure 4 The Kids vision is to ensure continuous quality improvement through being a reliable, efficient, and responsive team that has the capability of meeting the individual needs of this patient while continually improving care for the next patient.
For more information and to potentially donate, please visit CURE4THEKIDS.
