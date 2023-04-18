UFC Partners With Cosm To Bring Live Immersive PPV Events To New Experiental Venues

Over the last 30 years, the UFC has become an unrivaled force in combat sports, leveraging its forward-thinking approach to build an unparalleled fanbase and create some of the most iconic moments in sports history. Together, UFC and Cosm will deliver live UFC PPV events in “Shared Reality,” a new type of immersive experience that seamlessly bridges the virtual and physical worlds without the need for headsets or augmented devices. Cosm brings the world’s best fan experiences to life through its immersive LED-dome displays and CX System software, delivering an arena-like atmosphere — merging the energy of the crowd, elevated food and beverage service, specialized merchandise, and state-of-the-art visuals — to make guests feel like they are Octagon-side for the main event.

“Cosm is bringing fans an entirely new category of entertainment,” said Jeb Terry, CEO and President at Cosm. “The UFC shares the same passion for innovation and elevating the fan experience as we do, and the organization and their leadership immediately recognized the opportunity at hand. We are thrilled to partner with them to give fans a first-of-its-kind immersive experience for UFC fights around the world. This kind of shared viewing experience does not exist anywhere else on the planet, and we are proud to introduce this new era of live entertainment in collaboration with UFC. True to form, UFC is always pushing boundaries and will be an anchor of our live sports programming, serving as our second major league relationship, with many more to come soon.”