UFC Partners With Colosse aux pieds d’argile To Raise Awareness On The Dangers Of Abuse In Sport

Lawrence Epstein, UFC Senior Executive Vice President and COO, said, “We are very proud of this partnership, it means a lot to us to be able to support such an important cause in the French, and global, sporting world. Sport, and in particular martial arts, have always been a way of building one's self-confidence through strong values such as discipline and perseverance, which are at the heart of MMA. We believe the strength of our brand and the examples set by UFC athletes will have a positive impact in France."

The collaboration will be structured around three components. Firstly, UFC athletes will join the training and awareness sessions, with the aim to visit several French MMA clubs across 2021. Secondly, providing Colosse aux pieds d’argile with a platform at the first UFC event in France to communicate their message to the public. And finally, support from the wider UFC community on initiatives to give visibility to this awareness-raising dynamic.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.colosseauxpiedsdargile.org/en/.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 126 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 171 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 72 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About Colosse aux pieds d’argile

Created in 2013, this association was born from the personal story of Sébastien Boueilh, a former rugby player and victim of a pedophile when he was 12 to 16 years old. Now recognized as a public utility, Colosse aux pieds d’argile’s mission is to raise awareness, educate and train athletes and their supervisors about sexual violence, hazing and harassment. In 7 years, the association has educated 200,000 minors and more than 10,000 sports clubs. It has supported and helped 1,800 victims and received more than 4,000 testimonies, 1/4 of which in sports.