UFC PARTNERS WITH CITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS AND CONSULATE OF MEXICO TO HOST SEVERAL LOCAL YOUTH CHARITIES AS PART OF UFC 320 FIGHT WEEK

During the event, UFC athletes Alexa Grasso, Ronaldo ‘Lazyboy’ Rodriguez, and Jonathan Martinez joined Particia Cortes Guadarrama, Nevada’s Consulate of Mexico and Pamela Goynes-Brown, Mayor of Las Vegas, for a 60-minute Q&A with more than 60 youth representing non-profit organization’s such as Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Nevada Partners, and R.E.A.C.H. Las Vegas.

“When young people have their heroes sit down with them, look them in the eye and say: “I know there are obstacles and challenges but, if I did it, so can you”, wonderful things happen,” said Patricia Guadarrama.

“These athletes opened their hearts and eyes of the captivated audience to what they can achieve, how far they can go and what it takes to get there. We are deeply grateful to these wonderful examples of perseverance, commitment, and kindness. Thank you to UFC for making this happen, for the interest in our community and for the everlasting imprint they have left in these young people’s hearts and minds. !Muchas gracias!”