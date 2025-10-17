UFC PARTNERS WITH CITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS AND CONSULATE OF MEXICO TO HOST SEVERAL LOCAL YOUTH CHARITIES AS PART OF UFC 320 FIGHT WEEK

UFC recently collaborated with the City of North Las Vegas and Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas to host an athlete meet and greet with local youth from several charitable organizations at the Dolores Huerta Resource Center as part of fight week for UFC 320: ANKALAEV vs. PEREIRA 2.
During the event, UFC athletes Alexa Grasso, Ronaldo ‘Lazyboy’ Rodriguez, and Jonathan Martinez joined Particia Cortes Guadarrama, Nevada’s Consulate of Mexico and Pamela Goynes-Brown, Mayor of Las Vegas, for a 60-minute Q&A with more than 60 youth representing non-profit organization’s such as Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Nevada Partners, and R.E.A.C.H. Las Vegas.
“When young people have their heroes sit down with them, look them in the eye and say: “I know there are obstacles and challenges but, if I did it, so can you”, wonderful things happen,” said Patricia Guadarrama.
“These athletes opened their hearts and eyes of the captivated audience to what they can achieve, how far they can go and what it takes to get there. We are deeply grateful to these wonderful examples of perseverance, commitment, and kindness. Thank you to UFC for making this happen, for the interest in our community and for the everlasting imprint they have left in these young people’s hearts and minds. !Muchas gracias!”
The panel discussion covered several topics, such as the importance of arts and education, mental health awareness, and health and fitness. At the conclusion of the panel, all attendees were provided with autographs from all three athletes, UFC branded hats, Venum duffle bags, and Big Shot Pillows of former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.
“Our event with UFC at the Dolores Huerta Resource Center was nothing short of inspiring,” said Wilson Ramos, Director of Community Services & Engagement – City of North Las Vegas. “Numerous young people filled the room, fully engaged and captivated by the athletes’ stories of perseverance, discipline and heart. Moments like the friendly face-offs between Alexa Grasso and our youth brought laughter, excitement and connection that will be remembered for years to come. For many of these kids, meeting top-tier athletes and hearing firsthand how they overcame adversity was a once-in-a-lifetime experience—one that sparked motivation and belief that greatness can come from right here in our community. The impact will echo far beyond that day.”
The Community Outreach division for the City of Las Vegas is dedicated to creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment by hosting meaningful events that bring together residents at the Dolores Huerta Resource Center. The center, which opened in April 2025, serves as the first of its kind in Nevada by providing an inclusive one-stop-shop for residents to access a wide variety of services and programs, for youth and adults, offered in both English and Spanish.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help support and inspire the local community.
UFC also produced its statewide online and in-venue 50/50 raffle with fans being able to purchase tickets at the press conference, ceremonial weigh-ins, and during UFC 320: ANKALAEV vs. PEREIRA 2 at T-Mobile Arena.
The raffle grossed $56,770, with net funds benefitting local Nevada charities. The winner, Braxton Matheney, purchased a $100 ticket during the prelims and won $28,385 by securing the winning ticket.
Since 2017, UFC has produced more than 40 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $2.4 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada.
To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!