UFC Partners With Chicago Police Department, Chicago Public Schools & Chicago Bulls Charities As Part Of UFC 319 Fight Week

On August 14, UFC athletes Belal Muhammad, Beneil Dariush, Clay Guida, and Curtis Blaydes joined the Chicago Police Department’s ‘Cops and Kids Program’ for an educational initiative centered on competitive chess.

Operated as a year-round initiative for students between grades 5 – 12, Cops and Kids Chess engage police officers and students in healthy, positive activities to bridge the divide. Programming includes after-school classes, summer programs, chess tournaments, and special events.

“Our Cops and Kids program is an amazing asset to our local educational curriculum, and we are very fortunate to have UFC and some of its athletes here to compete with our students today,” said Chicago Police Chief Angel Novalez. “To be able to align with individuals who have overcome adversities and become successful inspires our students to take the lessons learned here today and apply them to their lives while making our city better. We really appreciate UFC for spending the day with us and can’t wait for you to come back.”