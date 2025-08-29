UFC Partners With Chicago Police Department, Chicago Public Schools & Chicago Bulls Charities As Part Of UFC 319 Fight Week

UFC recently partnered with the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Public Schools, and the Chicago Bulls to host a series of charitable activations as part of fight week for UFC 319: DU PLESSIS vs CHIMAEV.
On August 14, UFC athletes Belal Muhammad, Beneil Dariush, Clay Guida, and Curtis Blaydes joined the Chicago Police Department’s ‘Cops and Kids Program’ for an educational initiative centered on competitive chess.
Operated as a year-round initiative for students between grades 5 – 12, Cops and Kids Chess engage police officers and students in healthy, positive activities to bridge the divide. Programming includes after-school classes, summer programs, chess tournaments, and special events.
“Our Cops and Kids program is an amazing asset to our local educational curriculum, and we are very fortunate to have UFC and some of its athletes here to compete with our students today,” said Chicago Police Chief Angel Novalez. “To be able to align with individuals who have overcome adversities and become successful inspires our students to take the lessons learned here today and apply them to their lives while making our city better. We really appreciate UFC for spending the day with us and can’t wait for you to come back.”
During the event, which was held at the Chicago Police Department Training Academy, UFC athletes and law enforcement teamed up to compete against more than a dozen students in a formal chess tournament.
“These kids have a passion for chess and it’s amazing to see how competitive they are,” said Dariush. “You can feel the positive energy from this program, and it’s really cool to see.”
UFC athletes brought energy, smiles, and sportsmanship to the event, which is aimed to promote non-violence while fostering positive relationships between local youth and law enforcement throughout the metro Chicago area with chess as a vehicle for community cohesion.
“The students are really intense and competitive, and you can tell they are working as hard as they can to be the best,” said Guida. “You can also see how this can help shape the way they study and attack their education in the classroom, and that is the most important attribute they can learn here. This program is impressive!”
On August 16, UFC partnered with the Chicago Bulls to host a statewide online and in-venue charity raffle with net proceeds benefitting Chicago Bulls Charities. As the charitable arm of the team, Chicago Bulls Charities is committed to using the organization’s global platform to elevate non-profits, large and small, that are addressing critical issues throughout Chicago.
The campaign raised $30,580, with net funds allocated to provide grants for local youth non-profit organizations.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help support and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
