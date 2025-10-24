UFC Partners with Canucks for Kids Fund to Raise More Than $105,000 (CAD) to Benefit Local Charities as part of Fight Week in Vancouver

“We were proud to once again partner with UFC for this year’s 50/50 raffle,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations & President, CFKF. “Thanks to the generosity of fans, vital funds were raised in support of programs that make a real difference in the lives of children and families across BC. The CFKF remains committed to advancing children’s health and wellness, education, and grassroots hockey and lacrosse throughout the province, and we’re grateful to UFC for their continued support of our mission.”

Since 1986, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted more than $114 million (CAD) to charities throughout British Columbia, including its core beneficiaries comprising the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.