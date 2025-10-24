UFC Partners with Canucks for Kids Fund to Raise More Than $105,000 (CAD) to Benefit Local Charities as part of Fight Week in Vancouver

UFC recently partnered with the Canucks for Kids Fund, BC Children’s Hospital and Vancouver Police Department’s Cadet Program to produce charitable activations as part of fight week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DE RIDDER vs ALLEN, which took place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.
UFC partnered with the Canucks for Kids Fund, the charitable arm of the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks, to host the four-day 50/50 raffle. The raffle, available online to residents throughout British Columbia, and in-venue to fans during the event at Rogers Arena, raised a total of $105,775 CAD ($75,416.21 USD) with net proceeds benefitting the Canucks for Kids Fund.
“We were proud to once again partner with UFC for this year’s 50/50 raffle,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations & President, CFKF. “Thanks to the generosity of fans, vital funds were raised in support of programs that make a real difference in the lives of children and families across BC. The CFKF remains committed to advancing children’s health and wellness, education, and grassroots hockey and lacrosse throughout the province, and we’re grateful to UFC for their continued support of our mission.”
Since 1986, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted more than $114 million (CAD) to charities throughout British Columbia, including its core beneficiaries comprising the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.
On Wednesday, October 15, UFC athletes Diego Lopes and Loopy Godinez visited BC Children’s Hospital and joined the hospital’s arts and crafts classes while also painting, playing games, and distributing toys.
“We had a lot of fun today with the kids here at BC Children’s Hospital,” said Lopes. “It’s great that we can spend time and come hang out with them, play games and make them happy with gifts. Really cool.”
BC Children’s Hospital is the province’s only dedicated pediatric hospital. The hospital provides general and specialized health care for the most seriously ill and injured children and youth from across British Columbia and Yukon.
The hospital supports more than 270,000 visits from children and youth annually and is currently ranked 11th on the list of best pediatric hospitals in the world, according to the annual World’s Best Specialized Hospitals list, authored and administered by Newsweek.
The next day, Thursday, October 16, UFC athletes Alex Hernandez and Marc-Andre Barriault joined officers from the Vancouver Police Department and coaches from Diaz Combat Sports to lead a youth fitness seminar with students enrolled in the Vancouver Police Cadet Program.
“The energy, generosity and spirit that UFC brought to the youth in our program will never be forgotten,” said Constable Jasmine Wong, Vancouver Police Department – Cadet Instructor. “It was evident that the cadets enjoyed every minute of it and were excited to share their experience with the rest of the group. We are so grateful to have connected and look forward to any opportunities to connect youth in our program with UFC in the future.”
Each VPD Cadet is carefully selected to join the Vancouver Police Cadet Program — a leadership and mentorship program that empowers youth to become the best version of themselves through integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence.
Established in 2013, the Vancouver Police Cadet Program focuses on developing leadership, teamwork, discipline, community service, and life skills. Cadets are encouraged to give their best effort, building habits that serve them well now and in the future.
“It was impactful to spend the afternoon with the kids here in this program,” said Hernandez. “Each one of these kids has experienced a lot of setbacks but has stayed the course and are now moving in a positive direction as part of this cadet program. They have a lot of positive energy and I’m thankful that we were able to provide some guidance today.”
During the event, both athletes led several stations in the gym as cadets rotated for more than two hours, learning fundamental skills of boxing.
Vancouver Police Department’s Cops and Kids program also includes wrestling and jiu-jitsu training and will partner with UFC on additional activations in the city.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen took place live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on October 18, 2025.