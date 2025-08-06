UFC PARTNERS WITH BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND WRESTLE LIKE A GIRL DURING INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK

UFC recently collaborated with non-profit partners Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Metro Police Department, and Wrestle Like A Girl to host an athlete meet and greet, and a youth freestyle wrestling clinic as part of the 13th Annual International UFC Fight Week.
On Monday, June 23, UFC launched its annual week-long celebration of combat sports by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada to unveil the first-ever branded UFC nutritional café.
During the event, UFC flyweights Ode Osbourne and Alex Perez spent the afternoon with more than 100 local youth participating in the organizations summer camp, joining athletics, writing and music classes. The athletes also joined the students for lunch after unveiling the nutritional café.
UFC brand partner Total Wireless also joined the event, handing our back-to-school prep materials during the activation. Both organizations also honored Malik Lacy and Cameron Wilburn Jr., Nevada’s Youth of the Year Award recipients, with a desktop replica belt, Motorola Lenovo Chromebook and Motorola Buds for their academic achievements.
“We are incredibly grateful to UFC for their generous support in transforming our kitchen and cafeteria space,” said Yolanda Mationg, Chief Development Officer – Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada. “This remodel means so much more than just new appliances and fresh paint, it creates a welcoming environment where our youth can enjoy nutritious meals and build meaningful connections. What makes this partnership even more special is UFC’s willingness to help in a truly meaningful way—without restrictions and focused on what our organization genuinely needed. We’re especially proud to be home to the first-ever UFC Café, a space that will nourish both body and spirit for years to come. Thank you, UFC, for investing in our mission and the future of our youth.”
On Thursday, June 26, more than 1,000 fans attended the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which took place at T-Mobile Arena. The annual ceremony, which honors contributors and athletes who helped shape UFC and left an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts, raised $25,575 from ticket sales, with proceeds benefitting the UFC Foundation.
UFC also opened its statewide online and in-venue 50/50 raffle with fans being able to purchase tickets during the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at the Las Vegas Convention Center during UFC X, at ceremonial weigh-ins, and during UFC 317: TOPURIA vs OLIVEIRA at T-Mobile Arena.
The raffle grossed $84,550, with net funds benefitting local Nevada charities. The winner Ryan Darland, from Las Vegas, purchased a $100 ticket during the early prelims of UFC 317 and won $42,275 by securing the winning ticket.
Since 2017, UFC has produced more than 30 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $2 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada.
On Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, UFC also partnered with Wrestle Like A Girl and the DREAM Youth Mentorship Program presented by Las Vegas Metro Police Department to host a two-day freestyle clinic at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center for female wrestlers ages 5 – 17, as part of UFC X, the two-day fully immersive and interactive fan experience.
Tamyra Mensah-Stock, and her sister Tarkyia Mensah, both served as celebrity coaches during the clinic, lending their guidance and expertise to the group of young wrestlers. Tamyra, now signed to WWE as a superstar, became the first African-American woman to capture the Olympic gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Tarkyia, currently head women’s wrestling coach at Carthage College, won two NCAA National titles as a collegiate student-athlete and has coached numerous national qualifiers, NCAA All-Americans, and Scholar All-Americans during her short tenure.
Founded in 2016, Wrestle Like A Girl sits at the intersection of wrestling, gender equality, and social good, focusing on Strategic Programming, Advocacy, Education, and Research. Their mission is to empower girls and women, using the sport of wrestling, to become leaders in life.
“Continuing to host this wrestling clinic alongside UFC means more than just growing the sport – it’s about community, creating opportunity, and proving that wrestling’s spirit of perseverance can change lives,” said Sally Roberts, CEO and co-founder – Wrestle Like A Girl. “Our long-standing partnership with UFC allows us to amplify that message and build a legacy that empowers athletes to dream bigger and fight harder."
At the conclusion of the event, UFC made a $25,000 donation to Wrestle Like A Girl to help further the organization’s mission and goals.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help support and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
