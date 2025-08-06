UFC PARTNERS WITH BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND WRESTLE LIKE A GIRL DURING INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK

Since 2017, UFC has produced more than 30 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $2 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada.

On Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, UFC also partnered with Wrestle Like A Girl and the DREAM Youth Mentorship Program presented by Las Vegas Metro Police Department to host a two-day freestyle clinic at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center for female wrestlers ages 5 – 17, as part of UFC X, the two-day fully immersive and interactive fan experience.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, and her sister Tarkyia Mensah, both served as celebrity coaches during the clinic, lending their guidance and expertise to the group of young wrestlers. Tamyra, now signed to WWE as a superstar, became the first African-American woman to capture the Olympic gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Tarkyia, currently head women’s wrestling coach at Carthage College, won two NCAA National titles as a collegiate student-athlete and has coached numerous national qualifiers, NCAA All-Americans, and Scholar All-Americans during her short tenure.