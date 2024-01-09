UFC Partners With American Red Cross To Raise Awareness For Critical Blood Needs During National Blood Donor Month

In recognition of National Blood Donor Month, UFC and the American Red Cross will drive fans to their joint website, RedCross.org/UFC, to raise funds and drive awareness to increase blood, platelets or plasma donations.

About every two seconds in the United States, blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies. Make an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

“National Blood Donor Month comes at an important time, as recent winter storms across the country canceled more than 300 Red Cross blood drives leaving nearly 9,000 units of blood and platelets uncollected,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “Fortunately, there is hope of ending this critical need for blood in our community, and across the country, with a simple act of kindness – donating blood.”