UFC Participates In Nationwide Walk For Wishes Event

With the help of UFC and other sponsors, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada exceeded their $450,000 goal to help fund future experiences for local Wish Kids. The event celebrated the more than 300,000 wishes already granted and gave participants the option to either run in a 5k race or walk a mile.

Team UFC contributed over $3,000 – with hopes to beat this number next year.

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada has a vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness. With the belief that a wish experience can make a major difference and potentially change the lives of the children that have their wish granted.

