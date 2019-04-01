UFC Participates In 15th Annual Runnin’ For The House 5k Run
With the help of UFC and other sponsors, RMHLV exceeded their $75,000 goal.
By Stephanie Gorman
• Apr. 8, 2019
On Saturday, April 6, UFC staff and family members walked for a cause to help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. With the help of UFC and other sponsors, RMHLV exceeded their $75,000 goal to help provide support for local families in need.
Over 1,000 people were in attendance, featuring local vendors and family friendly activities. Team UFC contributed over $5,000 with hopes of raising more funds next year.
To find out more about Ronald McDonald House Charities please visit their website here: https://www.rmhc.org/