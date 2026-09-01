Main Card Results | UFC Paris

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.
Stay here for all the action as the main card unfolds, with official results, highlights and immediate reactions updated live after every fight. Check out the main card matchups below ahead of the event.
The main card opens in the featherweight division as Losene Keita (16-2, fighting out of Kortrijk, Belgium) takes on Muhammad Naimov (13-4, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan).
Featherweight - Kurtis Campbell vs Trevor Peek
Dana White's Contender Series grads collide as Kurtis Campbell (8-1, fighting out of Liverpool, England) squares off against Trevor Peek (9-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Chattanooga, TN by way of Scottsboro, AL).
Welterweight - Daniil Donchenko vs Punahele Soriano
The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight winner Daniil Donchenko (15-2, fighting out of Korosten, Ukraine) looks to remain perfect in the UFC against Punahele Soriano (13-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Oahu, HI), who's won four straight since moving to welterweight.
Middleweight - Michael Venom Page vs Nursulton Ruziboev
Michael Venom Page (25-3, fighting out of London, England) looks to add a 17th career finish to his record against Nursulton Ruziboev (37-9-2, 2 NC, fighting out of Tashkent, Uzbekistan), who has scored four finishes in his five UFC wins.
Lightweight - Farès Ziam vs Axel Sola
French lightweights lock horns in the co-main event as Farès Ziam (18-5, fighting out of Lyon, France) aims to rebound from his first loss in four years against Axel Sola (12-1-1, fighting out of Nice, France), who steps into the Octagon for the third time in 2026.
Main Event: Lightweight - Dan Hooker vs Salahdine Parnasse
In the main event, perennial lightweight contender Dan Hooker (24-14, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) welcomes UFC newcomer and French star Salahdine Parnasse (23-2, fighting out of Aubervilliers, France) to the Octagon.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France On September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.