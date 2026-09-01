Main Card Results | UFC Paris

How To Watch UFC Paris In Your Country

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

Stay here for all the action as the main card unfolds, with official results, highlights and immediate reactions updated live after every fight. Check out the main card matchups below ahead of the event.

UFC Paris Main Card Results