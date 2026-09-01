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A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
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Prelim Results | UFC Paris

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More, Live From Accor Arena On Saturday, September 5, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Sep. 5, 2026

The Octagon returns to the iconic Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 5, with a full slate of preliminary action leading into a highly anticipated lightweight showdown between No. 10 ranked veteran Dan Hooker and UFC newcomer Salahdine Parnasse.

How To Watch UFC Paris In Your Country

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

Stay here for all the action from the prelims, with official results, highlights and immediate reactions updated live after every fight.

UFC Paris Prelim Results

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Scorecards

Strawweight - Delphine Benouaich vs Sofia Montenegro

The action kicks off in the strawweight division as French newcomer Delphine Benouaich (7-2, fighting out of Evry, France) takes on Dana White's Contender Series grad Sofia Montenegro (6-2, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico).

Middleweight - Matthieu Duclos vs Luis Felipe Dias

French middleweight Matthieu Duclos (10-3, fighting out of Arras, France) makes his UFC debut against Luis Felipe Dias (18-5, fighting out of São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil), who maximized a debut of his own in May with a first-round KO in Macau.

Women’s Bantamweight - Nora Cornolle vs Klaudia Syguła

No. 13 ranked bantamweight contender Nora Cornolle (9-4, fighting out of Epinay sur Seine, France) squares off against Klaudia Syguła (8-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland), who searches for her third straight win in the Octagon.

Flyweight - Michael Aljarouj vs Fabia Sintes

A pair of flyweight newcomers collide as France's Michael Aljarouj (13-3, 2 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) takes on Spain's Fabia Sintes (11-3, fighting out of Mahón, Menorca, Spain).

Featherweight - Nathaniel Wood vs Pavel Andrusca

Red-hot featherweight prospect Nathaniel Wood (23-6, fighting out of London, England) hunts his fifth straight victory against short-notice newcomer Pavel Andrusca (8-0, fighting out of Chișinău, Moldova).

Light Heavyweight - Oumar Sy vs Modestas Bukauskas

Unbeaten in his native France, Oumar Sy (12-2, fighting out of Paris, France) looks to score another victory on home soil against Modestas Bukauskas (20-7, fighting out of London, England by way of Klaipeda, Lithuania).

Heavyweight - Mario Pinto vs Ryan Spann

Undefeated prospect Mario Pinto (12-0, fighting out of London, England) locks horns with Ryan Spann (24-11, fighting out of Beaumont, TX by way of Memphis, TN), who has won back-to-back fights by finish at heavyweight.

Featherweight - Morgan Charriere vs Felipe Lima

In the featured prelim, Morgan Charriere (21-12-1, fighting out of Mantes-la-Jolie, France) aims for his third UFC knockout in France against Felipe Lima (14-2, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden by way of Coari, Amazonas, Brazil).

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Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France On September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.

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