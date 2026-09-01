Official Scorecards | UFC Paris

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, Live From Accor Arena On Saturday, September 5, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Sep. 5, 2026
The Octagon returns to the iconic Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 5, with a full slate of action leading into a highly anticipated lightweight showdown between No. 10 ranked veteran Dan Hooker and UFC newcomer Salahdine Parnasse.
UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.
Stay here for the official scorecards from every fight, including the judges’ scores and final decisions as the action unfolds live from Paris.
Strawweight - Delphine Benouaich vs Sofia Montenegro
Middleweight - Matthieu Duclos vs Luis Felipe Dias
Women’s Bantamweight - Nora Cornolle vs Klaudia Sygula
Flyweight - Michael Aljarouj vs Fabia Sintes
Featherweight - Nathaniel Wood vs Pavel Andrusca
Light Heavyweight - Oumar Sy vs Modestas Bukauskas
Heavyweight - Mario Pinto vs Ryan Spann
Featherweight - Morgan Charriere vs Felipe Lima
Main Card
Featherweight - Losene Keita vs Muhammad Naimov
Featherweight - Kurtis Campbell vs Trevor Peek
Welterweight - Daniil Donchenko vs Punahele Soriano
Middleweight - Michael Venom Page vs Nursulton Ruziboev
Lightweight - Fares Ziam vs Axel Sola
Main Event: Lightweight - Dan Hooker vs Salahdine Parnasse
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France On September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.