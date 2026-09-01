Official Scorecards | UFC Paris

How To Watch UFC Paris In Your Country

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

Stay here for the official scorecards from every fight, including the judges’ scores and final decisions as the action unfolds live from Paris.

UFC Paris Official Scorecards