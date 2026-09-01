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UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the first fight during the Noche UFC event at Frost Bank Center
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Paris

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, Live From Accor Arena On Saturday, September 5, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 5, 2026

The Octagon returns to the iconic Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 5, with a full slate of action leading into a highly anticipated lightweight showdown between No. 10 ranked veteran Dan Hooker and UFC newcomer Salahdine Parnasse.

How To Watch UFC Paris In Your Country

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

Stay here for the official scorecards from every fight, including the judges’ scores and final decisions as the action unfolds live from Paris.

UFC Paris Official Scorecards

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Prelims

Strawweight - Delphine Benouaich vs Sofia Montenegro
 

Middleweight - Matthieu Duclos vs Luis Felipe Dias

Women’s Bantamweight - Nora Cornolle vs Klaudia Sygula

Flyweight - Michael Aljarouj vs Fabia Sintes

Featherweight - Nathaniel Wood vs Pavel Andrusca

Light Heavyweight - Oumar Sy vs Modestas Bukauskas

Heavyweight - Mario Pinto vs Ryan Spann

Featherweight - Morgan Charriere vs Felipe Lima

Main Card

Featherweight - Losene Keita vs Muhammad Naimov
 

Featherweight - Kurtis Campbell vs Trevor Peek

Welterweight - Daniil Donchenko vs Punahele Soriano

Middleweight - Michael Venom Page vs Nursulton Ruziboev

Lightweight - Fares Ziam vs Axel Sola

Main Event: Lightweight - Dan Hooker vs Salahdine Parnasse

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Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France On September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.

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