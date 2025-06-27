UFC | OVO Collection

UFC and October’s Very Own unite for a special-edition collection that pays tribute to unfiltered spirit of UFC’s early days – and the global powerhouse it has become today.
The collection honors UFC’s roots in 1993, when it was launched as a display of grit and skill. What started as a niche spectacle is now the defining standard in MMA – and OVO brings that evolution to life through fashion. From the heavyweight OVO Collegiate Varsity Jacket in melton wool and leather vintage-inspired tees, this drop celebrates the sport’s defining themes: discipline, resilience, and unity.
Blending OVO’s signature elevated aesthetic with UFC’s rebellious DNA, the collection features nods to 90s fight posters, retro workout gear, and a graphic fleece that channels the energy of legends. It’s a tribute to the journey – from underground to unstoppable.