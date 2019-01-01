UFC Ottawa: Fight By Fight

AL IAQUINTA VS. DONALD “COWBOY” CERRONE

The main event in the UFC’s return to Ottawa will be a pivotal matchup in the lightweight division as Al Iaquinta looks to build on his last win over Kevin Lee when he faces former title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. This will be the second fight in a row for Cerrone at lightweight after he returned to his old stomping grounds and made an immediate impact with a TKO against top notch 155-pound prospect Alexander Hernandez. Cerrone will take a step up in competition this time going against Iaquinta, who is 6-1 in his past seven fights, with his only loss coming in a lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov that he accepted on 24 hours’ notice. Outside of that lone blemish on his resume, Iaquinta has looked better than ever while also finishing four of his past six wins by knockout. Only one of these lightweights will be able to climb closer to title contention with a win on Saturday night, so expect Iaquinta and Cerrone to leave everything inside the Octagon in what should be an instant classic.

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy Is An ESPN+ Exclusive | Start Your Free Trial Now!