UFC & OPRO Team Up for an All-New Mouthguard Collection

Islam Makhachev’s design keeps things grounded. Drawing from Dagestan, it reflects the discipline and tradition that have shaped the welterweight champ’s approach to the sport. Israel Adesanya’s mouthguard taps into his personality outside the Octagon as much as inside it. With clear anime and manga influences, it mirrors the creativity and flair the “Stylebender” is known for.

UFC BMF champ Charles Oliveira’s design speaks to his journey and humble beginnings. The favela-inspired visuals highlight his roots, and the path that led “Do Bronxs” to the top of the UFC record books. To round out the collection, Alex Pereira’s mouthguard blends heritage with presence. The nod to his Pataxó heritage paired with a striking leopard print gives it a strong, unmistakable look.

Across the board, the collection balances design with performance. Built by OPRO for impact protection, each mouthguard delivers on function while still reflecting the fighter who inspired it. Head over to UFC Store and explore the full range today!