UFC & OPRO Team Up for an All-New Mouthguard Collection
Get Ready to Smile in Style at UFC Store!
Apr. 24, 2026
The latest UFC | OPRO mouthguard collection brings a personal edge to fight gear, with six new mouthguards that draw design inspiration straight from some of the top fighters in UFC. Each piece is inspired by the fighter’s identity – where they’re from, what they represent, and the style they carry into the Octagon. You can read more about the collection below, and check out the full assortment at UFC Store!
The mouthguard inspired by current lightweight champion,Ilia Topuria, is bold and direct. The charging bull and red-and-gold palette lean into his “El Matador” nickname and Spanish heritage, giving it a confident, aggressive feel. Heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall’s design is rooted in Manchester. The Union Jack elements, colliery winding wheel, and Manchester bee all come together to reflect the pride and work ethic behind his rise.
Islam Makhachev’sdesign keeps things grounded. Drawing from Dagestan, it reflects the discipline and tradition that have shaped the welterweight champ’s approach to the sport. Israel Adesanya’s mouthguard taps into his personality outside the Octagon as much as inside it. With clear anime and manga influences, it mirrors the creativity and flair the “Stylebender” is known for.
UFC BMF champCharles Oliveira’s design speaks to his journey and humble beginnings. The favela-inspired visuals highlight his roots, and the path that led “Do Bronxs” to the top of the UFC record books. To round out the collection, Alex Pereira’s mouthguard blends heritage with presence. The nod to his Pataxó heritage paired with a striking leopard print gives it a strong, unmistakable look.
Across the board, the collection balances design with performance. Built by OPRO for impact protection, each mouthguard delivers on function while still reflecting the fighter who inspired it. Head over toUFC Store and explore the full range today!