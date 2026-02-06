UFC Opens Vault Of Autographed Event Posters Spanning 25 Years For Auction

These historic posters, many unseen for years, are now being released through a brand-new series of exclusive auctions hosted by UFC Collectibles.

Each auction runs for one week and will feature 15 authentic UFC event posters, with multiple auctions set to launch sequentially. Once a poster is sold, it is gone for good.

Signed by the Card

What truly sets this collection apart is the level of authenticity present on every poster. Each event poster has been hand-signed by the athletes who competed at that event, not just the headline names. This includes fighters from the main card, prelims, and early prelims, creating a complete snapshot of each event as it happened.

This gives fans a unique opportunity to travel back in time and secure defining moments from the careers of their favorites, from debut bouts to title fights, every signature tells a part of the story. These posters don’t just commemorate a main event contest, they preserve an entire moment in UFC history, captured through the autographs of the competitors who stepped into the Octagon.