UFC Opens Vault Of Autographed Event Posters Spanning 25 Years For Auction
Discover The Full Collection Of Signed Posters, Straight From The Archives!
Feb. 6, 2026
UFC has opened its vault, giving fans access to an extensive archive of official UFC event posters, spanning from 2001 right through to the modern era.
These historic posters, many unseen for years, are now being released through a brand-new series of exclusive auctions hosted by UFC Collectibles.
Each auction runs for one week and will feature 15 authentic UFC event posters, with multiple auctions set to launch sequentially. Once a poster is sold, it is gone for good.
Signed by the Card
What truly sets this collection apart is the level of authenticity present on every poster. Each event poster has been hand-signed by the athletes who competed at that event, not just the headline names. This includes fighters from the main card, prelims, and early prelims, creating a complete snapshot of each event as it happened.
This gives fans a unique opportunity to travel back in time and secure defining moments from the careers of their favorites, from debut bouts to title fights, every signature tells a part of the story. These posters don’t just commemorate a main event contest, they preserve an entire moment in UFC history, captured through the autographs of the competitors who stepped into the Octagon.
Icons of the Sport
The collection spans more than two decades of UFC events and features posters signed by some of the most recognizable and influential figures in mixed martial arts.
If you have a favorite fighter who has competed in the UFC over the last 25 years, the likelihood is their signature appears amongst one of these many event posters about to drop at auction. Some of the notable names already confirmed to feature include, Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Rampage Jackson, Georges St-Pierre, Charles Oliveira, Jon Jones, Alexander Volkanovski, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, plus many more!
With events dating back to the early 2000s, some of the athletes represented are no longer active, making several of these signatures extremely rare and difficult to obtain.
Treasure for Collectors
These posters have been securely stored away by UFC for years and now, for the first time, are being made available to the public. This is a unique chance for UFC fans old and new to own a tangible piece of history. For collectors, it represents one of the most comprehensive and irreplaceable releases the sport has ever seen.
Some of the most popular events of all time are set to be included, meaning if collectors have been looking for a specific event poster or autograph that has eluded them, now may be the limited time opportunity to secure it forever.
Check out UFC Collectibles to see the latest drop and keep an eye on the weeks to come as more classic autographed posters are made available for a limited time only!
