UFC Opens First-Ever Youth Wellness Center And Partners With Numerous Non-Profit Organizations As Part Of UFC 328 Fight Week

UFC recently collaborated with the Boys & Girls Club of Newark, IronBound Boxing Academy, Beat the Streets Wrestling Newark, and the Devils Youth Foundation to host a series of community activations as part of fight week for UFC 328: CHIMAEV vs. STRICKLAND, which took place on Saturday, May 9, at Prudential Center in Newark.
On Wednesday, May 6, UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling joined Boys & Girls Club of Newark CEO Ameer Washington while unveiling the first-ever UFC Youth Wellness Center.
“These partnerships help support wellness initiatives that include one-on-one psychotherapy, group counseling, family support, nutrition education, food distribution, and relationships with caring mental health professionals,” said Ameer Washington, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Newark.
Designed in partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, New Jersey Devils, NJSEA, Prudential Center, and Paramount Social Impact, the center serves as a safe, supportive environment that focuses on mental, physical, and emotional health for local youth.
“Opening the first-ever UFC Youth Wellness Center in May, which also serves as Mental Health Awareness Month, is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of,” said Rountree. “Staying mentally fit is important for youth of all ages, and this center is going to be a key aspect of helping them daily. It’s an honor to be here and play a role in its opening and future development.”
Rountree, Sterling, and Washington were joined by Devils representatives including defenseman Johnny Kovacevic, goaltender Jake Allen, and former defenseman Colin White, as well as mascot NJ Devil, for the special ceremony.
Following the ceremony and tour of the new facility, all athletes spend time with the local youth to provide background of their stories while offering words of encouragement.
At the conclusion of the event, each student received UFC-branded notebooks, pens, and hats, gifted from Rountree.
On Thursday, May 7, Sterling and UFC welterweight Ramiz Brahimaj visited more than 50 members of IronBound Boxing Academy and Beat the Streets Wrestling Newark for a youth fitness seminar.
During the event, both athletes taught fundamental elements of boxing and wrestling, focusing on foot placement, striking, and wrestling techniques, specifically single and double leg takedowns, and snap downs.
“It was great to come to St. Benedict’s Prep and help teach both boxing and wrestling to local youth here in Newark,” said Sterling. “They have a thriving youth MMA community here in town and it’s cool to work with a chapter of Beat the Streets Wrestling that is up and coming. This group will have some future collegiate athletes for sure, and I look forward to coming back to help.”
At the conclusion of the event, each student received t-shirts and hats, gifted from Sterling, courtesy of Zuffa Boxing.
Both IronBound Boxing and BTS Newark programs operate at several educational facilities throughout the city, offering underprivileged youth with the chance to learn boxing and wrestling free of charge as part of an afterschool program with the Newark Police Department.
On Saturday, May 9, UFC also partnered with the Devils Youth Foundation to host an in-venue 50/50 raffle with fans being able to purchase tickets during UFC 328 at the Prudential Center. The raffle grossed $29,850, with net funds benefitting local youth charities throughout the state of New Jersey.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.