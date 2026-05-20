UFC Opens First-Ever Youth Wellness Center And Partners With Numerous Non-Profit Organizations As Part Of UFC 328 Fight Week

Following the ceremony and tour of the new facility, all athletes spend time with the local youth to provide background of their stories while offering words of encouragement.

At the conclusion of the event, each student received UFC-branded notebooks, pens, and hats, gifted from Rountree.

On Thursday, May 7, Sterling and UFC welterweight Ramiz Brahimaj visited more than 50 members of IronBound Boxing Academy and Beat the Streets Wrestling Newark for a youth fitness seminar.