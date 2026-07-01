Main Card Results | UFC Oklahoma City

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, Live From Paycom Center In Oklahoma City On July 18
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Jul. 19, 2026
Former champions collide as UFC returns to Oklahoma City, with Dricus Du Plessis taking on Kamaru Usman in the main event at Paycom Center.
Du Plessis returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing his middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev last August. Standing across from him is Usman, a former welterweight champion who defended his title five times, with signature wins over Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. The pair headline a stacked card filled with rising contenders and can't-miss prospects.
Live results, highlights, fight recaps, post-fight interviews and more will be added throughout the event. Preview each matchup below before the action begins. The main card kicks off Saturday at 8pm ET/5pm PT live on Paramount+ in the United States.
Middleweight Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Kamaru Usman
Former middleweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis (23-3, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa) faces former welterweight king Kamaru Usman (21-4, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Auchi, Nigeria) in Saturday's high-stakes main event.
Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier vs Christian Leroy Duncan
In the co-main event, former title challenger and No. 10 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier (18-9, fighting out of Glendale, AZ) defends his place in the Top 10 against No. 12 ranked Christian Leroy Duncan (14-2, fighting out of Gloucester, England)
Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper vs Mitch Ramirez
Submission specialist Chase Hooper (16-5-1, fighting out of Enumclaw, WA) looks to rebound from back-to-back defeats against Mitch Ramirez (8-3, fighting out of Lehi, UT), who returns to the Octagon for the first time in 371 days
Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci vs Fatima Kline
No. 8 ranked strawweight contender Tabatha Ricci (12-4, fighting out of Ventura, CA by way of Birigui, São Paulo, Brazil) collides with fast-rising No. 11 ranked contender Fatima Kline (9-1, fighting out of Hyde Park, NY)
Featherweight Bout: Tommy McMillen vs Alberto Montes
Featherweights open the main card as undefeated Red Hawk Academy product Tommy McMillen (10-0, fighting out of Peoria, AZ) squares off against fellow Dana White's Contender Series grad Alberto Montes (12-1, fighting out of Barquisimeto Estado Lara, Venezuela)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.