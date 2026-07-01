Prelim Results | UFC Oklahoma City

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, Live From Paycom Center In Oklahoma City On July 18
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Jul. 18, 2026
Before Dricus Du Plessis and Kamaru Usman headline UFC's return to Oklahoma City, the preliminary card features a slate of compelling matchups between rising prospects and promotional newcomers looking to make a statement before the main card begins.
Live results, highlights, fight recaps, post-fight interviews and more will be added throughout the event. Preview each matchup below before the action begins. The preliminary card kicks off Saturday at 5pm ET/2pm PT live on Paramount+ in the United States.
Featherweight Bout: Austin Bashi vs Jose Miguel Delgado
The featured prelim sees Dana White's Contender Series grads Austin Bashi (14-1, fighting out of West Bloomfield, MI) and Jose Miguel Delgado (11-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) collide at featherweight
Welterweight Bout: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs Seokhyeon Ko
DWCS alum Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (9-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) looks to remain perfect inside the Octagon against Seokhyeon Ko (13-2, fighting out of Busan, South Korea)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs Felipe Franco
UFC newcomer Levi Rodrigues Jr. (5-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Bragança Paulista, São Paulo) aims to keep his unbeaten record intact against Felipe Franco (10-2, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil)
Flyweight Bout: Alden Coria vs Stewart Nicoll
Highly touted flyweight prospect Alden Coria (12-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX) returns for the second time this year against Stewart Nicoll (8-3, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia)
Heavyweight Bout: RJ Harris vs Alvin Hines
Undefeated newcomer RJ Harris (5-0, fighting out of Zanesville, OH) looks to announce himself to the UFC heavyweight division with a short-notice win over Alvin Hines (7-1, fighting out of Grand Rapids, MN)
Flyweight Bout: Anna Melisano vs Dione Barbosa
The Ultimate Fighter Season 34 contestant Anna Melisano (6-1, fighting out of Birmingham, AL) makes her UFC debut against Dione Barbosa (9-4, fighting out ofLas Vegas, NV by way of Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil)
Featherweight Bout: Ezra Elliot vs Damien Anderson
Undefeated featherweight newcomers get the action started as Ezra Elliot (7-0, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) takes on Damien Anderson (5-0, fighting out of Austin, TX)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.