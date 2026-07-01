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UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the first fight during the Noche UFC event at Frost Bank Center
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Oklahoma City

View The Official Judges' Scorecards From Every Bout At UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, Live From Paycom Center In Oklahoma City On July 18, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 18, 2026

Former champions Dricus Du Plessis and Kamaru Usman headline UFC's return to Oklahoma City.

Where To Watch UFC Oklahoma City

Official scorecards will be added below as each fight is completed. Prelims start this Saturday at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT live on Paramount+ in the United States.

UFC 329 Scorecards:

Additional Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Prelims

Flyweight Bout: Anna Melisano vs Dione Barbosa
 

Heavyweight Bout: RJ Harris vs Alvin Hines

Flyweight Bout: Alden Coria vs Stewart Nicoll

Featherweight Bout: Ezra Elliot vs Damien Anderson

Light Heavyweight Bout: Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs Felipe Franco

Welterweight Bout: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs Seokhyeon Ko

Featherweight Bout: Austin Bashi vs Jose Miguel Delgado

Main Card

Featherweight Bout: Tommy McMillen vs Alberto Montes
 

Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci vs Fatima Kline

Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper vs Mitch Ramirez

Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier vs Christian Leroy Duncan

Middleweight Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Kamaru Usman

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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