Official Scorecards | UFC Oklahoma City

Featherweight Bout: Ezra Elliot vs Damien Anderson
Light Heavyweight Bout: Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs Felipe Franco
Welterweight Bout: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs Seokhyeon Ko
Featherweight Bout: Austin Bashi vs Jose Miguel Delgado
Main Card
Featherweight Bout: Tommy McMillen vs Alberto Montes
Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci vs Fatima Kline
Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper vs Mitch Ramirez
Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier vs Christian Leroy Duncan
Middleweight Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Kamaru Usman
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.